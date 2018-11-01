Barcelona, Juventus set to tussle over Manchester United star in January

Two of the heavyweights of European football are set to battle once again, as both Barcelona and Juventus chase France’s World Cup-winning midfielder, Paul Pogba.

Barcelona and Juventus are set to go head-to-head for the signature of Manchester United’s Pogba, Tuttosport reports. The French midfielder has reportedly been unsettled at United and has seen relations worsen with current manager Jose Mourinho.

As a result, several clubs are lining up for the signature of the World Cup winner, in case he decides to leave.

Pogba would have more chances to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window than Rabiot at PSG depending on a possible elimination from the UCL. Barcelona's chances of signing Pogba in January would then increase [tuttosport] — FC Barcelona Fl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) October 16, 2018

Amongst the list of candidates are Juventus, Barcelona, and PSG, all of whom are looking to bring a midfielder of Pogba’s calibre on board.

Moreover, reports are coming in that Juventus will offer Alex Sandro in exchange for the French Midfielder, in order to sweeten the deal.

Meanwhile, Pogba has played thirteen times for Manchester United so far this season, scoring five goals in the process.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5