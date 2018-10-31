Cristiano Ronaldo takes dig at Messi, reveals personal list for 2018 Ballon d’Or contenders

Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in familiar territory, as one of the finalists of the coveted Ballon d’Or. However, the Portuguese revealed some names he believes have a realistic shot at winning the crown.

The Juventus man is joined by Lionel Messi of Barcelona as having the most Ballon d’Or triumphs with five each.

They’re up for the awards again but Cristiano gave five names that he considered to be his top rivals for the award.

Ironically, the Portuguese appeared to take a jab at Messi along the way, claiming the Argentine might not even be up for the award.

Talking to reporters, when asked who he thought would be the possible winners, he said: “The same as usual, even if I don’t know if Messi will be on the podium this time. So let’s say (Mohamed) Salah, (Luka) Modric, (Antoine) Griezmann, (Raphael) Varane, (Kylian) Mbappe, and the French in general because they are world champions.”

Cristiano would then continue by claiming he is still waiting to see if the names he mentioned would do what he and Messi have done. He continued: “But I will wait and see if all these players are still at the top in 10 years, like Messi and I have done, and like we continue to do.”