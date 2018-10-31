Ben Wallace has told a Treasury Select Committee that investigations into allegations of money laundering in football are ongoing.

At least one professional football club is under investigation for alleged money laundering, according to UK security minister Ben Wallace.

Wallace confirmed the news at a Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday, although he would not specify the number of clubs involved for fear of compromising the legal process.

“I know of [a] professional football club or clubs under investigation. I couldn’t reveal how many and what they are, for that is an operational matter,” he told MPs.

Wallace had been asked by Labour’s John Mann: “When it comes to money laundering, how many professional football clubs have been deemed as requiring investigation currently?”

He also told the Committee that professional football and sport in general are “as susceptible as anything else” when it comes to criminal groups attempting to launder money.

A spokesperson from the National Crime Agency said: “We do not routinely confirm or deny the existence of investigations.

“We have not charged any professional football clubs with money laundering, and there are none currently in the court process.”