5 players who chose money over international success

Money, they say, can’t buy you happiness. However, for some, it is just about finding the right shop. Football, right now, has become more of a commercial venture than just a sport. Advertisements, image rights, broadcasting; these are some of the very few aspects that make football a money-making machine. In this machine, there are some players who opted to squeeze some for themselves instead of filling their cabinet with reputable trophies – and here are 5 of them…

#5 Demba Ba (Shanghai Shenhua)

The former Newcastle and Chelsea forward was among the most feared strikers in the Premier League during his time in England. He might not have been a scoring machine but he did get his fair share of crucial goals.

After leaving Chelsea, Ba moved to Besiktas where he scored his personal best of 27 goals in a season. However, quite shockingly, he soon left for China and signed for Shanghai Shenhua despite the fact that West Brom were interested in him.

#4 Alex Teixeira (Jiangsu Suning)

After six years with Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, Alex Teixeira made himself known as one of the top talents in the world. In January 2016, Liverpool wanted to get their hands on him and submitted a €32 million bid for him.

Shakhtar, however, rejected it, only to sell him to Jiangsu Suning for €50 million. How Teixeira, despite being only 26 at the time, agreed to it? All the signs point towards a certain ‘M’ word.

#3 Jackson Martinez (Portimonense)

The Colombian was once labelled as the next Radamel Falcao and he truly followed his footsteps for a while. At first, he was at Porto, like Falcao, and from there he moved to Atletico, again like Falcao.

However, his move to Atleti didn’t plan out as they would have hoped and the Rojiblancos, subsequently, were looking to dish him out. Arsenal were reportedly interested but he joined Guangzhou Evergrande instead.

He’s currently out on loan at Portuguese club Portimonense.

#2 Hulk (Shanghai SIPG)

From there, one would have expected him to play for a team in the top echelons of European football. Instead, he decided to join Shanghai SIPG to earn a reported amount of £16.6 million a year.

#1 Oscar (Shanghai SIPG)

And perhaps the most shocking move, when it happened, was of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG in 2016. The former Chelsea star opted to go to China and earn a reported £400,000-per-week for his services, amongst the top five in the world.

At the time, he was 25 and was playing for Chelsea. He could have been in Brazil’s World Cup squad this year, and for years to come, but he opted to bathe in millions instead.