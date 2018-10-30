After selling Leicester City to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Milan Mandaric was confident the Foxes would enjoy future successes.

Milan Mandaric said he knew Leicester City would flourish under Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s leadership because the Thai businessman was a unique character.

Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five victims in a helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium following Leicester’s 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

His death came as a shock to the footballing world, with tributes left at the Foxes’ ground in the days following the crash.

Mandaric sold his majority share in the Foxes to Srivaddhanaprabha’s consortium in 2010 when Leicester were a Championship team.

Under Srivaddhanaprabha’s ownership, Leicester earned promotion to the Premier League and lifted the title in 2015-16 after a fairytale season.

And that success came as no surprise to Mandaric, who paid tribute to the man who succeeded him in the East Midlands.

“I didn’t meet too many people like that in my life, so that’s what separates him [from everyone else],” Mandaric told Sky Sports.

“He was just generous with everything, he would never let you pay for coffee and it’s not the money, it’s the way he handled things. You just felt comfortable around him.

“I knew they [Leicester] would do well with him, I knew he would win the respect and admiration because he’s that type of person. I just can’t believe it.”

Leicester’s EFL Cup fourth-round tie with Southampton, which was set for Tuesday, has been postponed, but their Premier League clash with Cardiff City remains on the schedule for this weekend as it stands.