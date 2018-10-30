5 fastest managerial sackings in Real Madrid history

Real Madrid have endured a shocking start to their latest season following the departures of high-profile individuals in Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo. It is fair to say that much of the success at the club in recent years can be attributed to the contributions of these two, and without them, Los Blancos look lost to say the very least.

New managerial appointment Julen Lopetegui was handed the job at the helm, and just 138 days in, the Spaniard has already lost it. It seemed destined to fail from the beginning too, with the weight of expectation at an all-time high, and the use of Ronaldo no longer a possibility.

An embarrassing 5-1 loss away to arch-rivals Barcelona was the final nail in the Lopetegui coffin, and in the wake of the untimely sacking, we wanted to take a look back in history to see which managers, if any, actually had a more dreadful reign at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Surprisingly enough, Lopetegui doesn’t have the shortest reign in the club’s history, though he is right up there in that regard. Here are 5 Real Madrid managers who were sacked the quickest in their history:

#5 Juan Ramon Lopez Caro (178 days)

During the 2000s, it is fair to say that Real Madrid possessed one of the best squads in all of Europe, with the likes of David Beckham, Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo all present in the same team. What this team lacked, however, was the right man at the helm to ensure that they win more gold than they actually did.

The Real Madrid squad was managed by one Lopez Caro in 2005, but it didn’t last very long, as just 24 games in, it became clear that he wasn’t the right man for the position. He had performed admirably as Real Madrid B coach but was unable to replicate the winning formula at the senior level, and he ended up losing his job a mere 178 days in.

#4 Juande Ramos (174 days)

Premier League fans would find this name a familiar one. Juande Ramos made a name for himself in Europe with Sevilla in 2005, and in his first year with the club itself, managed to land the UEFA Cup. He even won the UEFA Super Cup against La Liga giants Barcelona, earning him high praise from some of the biggest clubs in the continent.

Come 2007, a lucrative offer from Tottenham Hotspur saw him move to England, but it all fell apart at the start of the 2008-09 season when the team stood rooted to the bottom after just two points from eight matches. His sacking was inevitable, but what came as a surprise was that by December he was manager of Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants acquired his services but soon realized the obvious error and just half a season in, he was sacked. Finishing nine points behind Barcelona in La Liga proved a margin too big and Ramos became yet another Madrid managerial casualty.

#3 Julen Lopetegui (138 days)

And here he is. The unfortunate man of the moment. Julen Lopetegui was assigned manager of Spain and looked on course to take the team to an impressive World Cup outing, but was unceremoniously sacked by the federation after it came to light that Real Madrid had reached an agreement with him to be their new manager.

Things fell apart very quickly after this, and with the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo, even being the manager of the Galacticos would demand some serious work. Work that the Spaniard wasn’t quite able to pull off. A dreadful start to the season has seen the side from the capital slump to ninth in the table, and a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back in Lopetegui’s case.

#2 Arsenio Iglesias (126 days)

Few would remember the managerial appointment of Arsenio Iglesias back in 1996, but then again we don’t blame you because it didn’t last very long.

In fact, at just 126 days, his is one of the shortest reigns in the history of the club and isn’t one that fans of Los Blancos would want to discuss. He was appointed after performing admirably with Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga, both as a player and as manager, but he couldn’t hack it at the elite level with Madrid, and just 21 games in, was released from his duties.

His short reign saw six defeats and four draws, which was enough for the board to lose their patience and look elsewhere to boost their season.

#1 Mariano Garcia Remon (101 days)

It seems almost criminal that a manager would be given a job for just about a 100 days, but that’s exactly what happened when Garcia Remon took the reigns at the Bernabeu.

A committed Real Madrid player in his own right, Remon’s appointment came as a shock to those watching and seemed forced in many ways after Jose Antonio Camacho resigned from the post all of a sudden. His assistant at the time, Remon was handed the position and asked to deliver instant success, which obviously didn’t materialize.

All in all, he managed just 20 games for the club and was sacked for his lack of perceived success by Christmas. In all honesty, you really can’t blame him.