Luke Shaw hilariously trolls Paul Pogba over his run-up

Paul Pogba is no stranger to the limelight. However, in recent times, the Manchester United man has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. And the Frenchman was at it again, when he took a ridiculous run up to a spot kick. Needless to say, Twitter had a field day with Pogba’s showing, with his Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw joining in as well. 

Manchester United hosted Everton on Sunday, October 28, looking to continue their recovery of sorts. Both the teams were desperate for all three points and showed the same when the match began.

With the game following seamlessly between attacks and counter-attacks, no one could find the breakthrough. That is, until, Anthony Martial was fouled inside the penalty box by Everton’s Idrissa Gueye. Paul Pogba took on the responsibility on his shoulders, stepped up to take the spot kick, and did this:

The Frenchman took over 10 seconds with his run-up and ended up missing the spot kick as well. Luckily, Pickford’s save landed right at the Frenchman’s feet, who made quick work of it the second time around.

However, the damage had been done. Social media went berserk seeing Pogba’s odd run-up and decided to start a hashtag: #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp

Joining in the challenge was Luke Shaw, who hilariously trolled his current teammate while referring back to his own ‘recovery’ in the past few months.

Shaw wasn’t the only one in on this challenge. Here are some of the best ones:

The Frenchman might want to reconsider his run-up.

