Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed singer and actress Selena Gomez to become the most following person on Instagram.

26-year-old Selena had held the title since 2016 by overtaking another pop star Ariana Grande now has 144,308,767 followers while Ronaldo, with 144,309,204 followers, has become the most popular celebrity on the social media platform.

While Selena has stopped posting on the platform since September 23 when she announced she was taking a break from the social media, Ronaldo’s recent move to Juventus from La Liga club Real Madrid created considerable social buzz and spike in the number of his followers.

Thanks for the warm welcome. Always feel at home here.

Ariana comes in at third place while reality television personality Kim Kardashian and musician Beyonce are fourth and fifth respectively.

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil attacker Neymar Jr is the only other athlete among the top 10 most followed personalities on Instagram with 104 million followers at ninth.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is 11th with 100 million following.