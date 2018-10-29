Cristiano Ronaldo slams Florentino Perez, finally reveals reason for leaving Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo finally left Real Madrid earlier this season, to join Italian giants Juventus. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was let go by President Florentino Perez after nine hugely successful years. However, Ronaldo’s move left many fans wondering that why would Real Madrid let perhaps the best player of our generation leave? The Portuguese himself has given an answer, finally.

Yesterday, In Madrid, fans witnessed their beloved Blancos get thrashed by fierce rivals Barcelona. The Catalan club scored five past Madrid, subjecting them to one of their worst defeats. What made matters even worse was the fact that their former-player Cristiano Ronaldo had helped Juventus snatch a come-from-behind victory a day earlier.

While Madridistas rued what could have been, the former ‘poster boy’ of the Spanish capital gave a damning interview, revealing why he chose to leave Real.

Cristiano Ronaldo: “Florentino Perez never looked at me, except as a business relationship. What he told me, he never did from the heart.” So it begins.. pic.twitter.com/z5gMdQqDZ2 — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) October 29, 2018

Speaking to France Football, Ronaldo slammed club President Florentino Perez, stating that he only ever looked at the Portuguese as a business prospect.

“He only ever looked at me as a business relationship,” he told France Football. “I know it. What he told me never came from the heart.”

“I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start. In the first four or five years there, I had the feeling of being ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’. Less afterwards. The president looked at me through eyes that didn’t want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them if you know what I mean,” continues Ronaldo.

The Portugal star was subjected to some rumours as well, post his decision to move to Turin. However, he went on the record to state otherwise.

“If it had all been about money, I’d have moved to China, where I would have earned five times as much than here [at Juventus] or at Real. I did not come to Juve for the money. I earned the same in Madrid, if not more. The difference is that, at Juve, they really wanted me. They told me that and made it clear. They showed me that.”

Ronaldo, who is now at Juventus, has hit the ground running, scoring 7 in his first 12 games while Madrid sit ninth after 4 defeats in their last 5 games.