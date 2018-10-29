5 footballers who don’t deserve to be in top clubs

Life, they say, is unfair. And perhaps, it is. After all, some people that are incredibly good at something but aren’t in a position that befits them. And then there are some others who enjoy the golden spoon in their mouth despite not having the necessary ability to hold it.

In football, like there are players who deserve to play for better clubs, there are also superstars who are playing at clubs they don’t deserve – and here are 5 of them…

5. Alberto Moreno (Liverpool FC)

When Alberto Moreno broke into the scene with Sevilla, he was one of the most talented left-backs in Spain. The potential he promised was so much that a lot of top clubs were interested in acquiring his services.

Liverpool have conceded for the first time in 918 minutes of Premier League football at Anfield. This is Alberto Moreno’s second appearance in 10 games in that time. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AhUkS9CEom — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 27, 2018

Liverpool got him in the end but ever since his move to the Merseyside, he hasn’t been able to live to the billing. His defensive awareness has hurt Liverpool many times and his attacking prowess isn’t outstanding either.

4. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool FC)

Second in the list is his team-mate and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. While there is no doubt that the Englishman plays with his heart on the sleeve, he just doesn’t have the technical prowess to represent a club of the Reds’ stature.

He doesn’t have the vision to be a playmaker or the defensive awareness to be the holder for his team. It is for this reason that he doesn’t feature much in the starting XI for the Reds.

3. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal)

In the final years of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal may not have been among the top echelons of European football. However, ever since their revival under Unai Emery, they are operating as a top club.

And in that unit, the presence of Shkodran Mustafi is somewhat out of place. As recently as Arsenal’s latest match against Crystal Palace, he gave away a penalty and was shaky throughout the game.

2. Marcos Rojo (Manchester United)

How he is still at Manchester United is a question that leaves many baffled. In 2014, he was a good player who was where he belonged. A lot of injuries and four years later, he is still with the Red Devils.

Rojo may have been a useful player four years ago, but his lack of match fitness and erratic nature on the pitch means that he should have been sold by the Red Devils.

1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

And finally, perhaps the worst player to be playing in a big club right now. If missing easy scoring chances had an award, Karim Benzema would have won it every year.

The Frenchman missed two easy chances against Barcelona in the latest Clasico. Last season, he scored 5 league goals from 32 games and hasn’t taken up the responsibility after Ronaldo’s departure from Real Madrid.