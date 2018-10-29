The football world is in deep shock after Leicester City FC owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha lost his life in a helicopter crash near the King Power Stadium following the 2016 Premier League champions’ 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Saturday.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe for the man who helped Leicester script a fairytale in modern football as they came back from the brink to lift the league title against all the odds.

However, the Thailand entrepreneur’s death is not the first time that football has lost precious lives in aviation disasters. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at a few of the air tragedies that shook the world of football over the years.

Chelsea vice-chairman Matthew Harding – October 22, 1996

Chelsea’s youthful vice-chairman Matthew Harding lost his life in an eerily similar manner as Leicester owner Srivaddhanaprabha back in 1996. And Saturday’s news would have brought back chilling memories for the Chelsea fans who only marked the 22nd anniversary of Harding’s death a week ago.

The British businessman died when his helicopter crashed as he travelled back from a League Cup tie at Bolton. Friends and fellow Chelsea supporters Ray Deane, Tony Burridge, John Bauldie and Mick Goss also lost their lives in the accident.

Harding was a lifelong Chelsea fan ad invested millions of pounds into the club after joining its board in 1994 helping build a new stand at Stamford Bridge and bringing in new players.

Tragically, Harding was denied the opportunity to witness his investment coming to fruition as Chelsea won their first major silverware for a generation — the 1997 FA Cup — just a few months after the accident.

Manchester United’s Busby Babes – February 6, 1958

Perhaps the greatest tragedy involving a sports team, the Munich air disaster of 1958 took 23 lives including eight Manchester United first-team players, three coaching staff and eight journalists. The party were on their way back to Manchester from Belgrade where United, coached by Matt Busby, had defeated Red Star Belgarde to advance to the semifinals of the European Cup.

The team that featured some of the best young talents of that generation and popularly known as the Busby Babes had reached the semifinals of the previous year’s competition where they were beaten by Real Madrid and qualified for the 1957-58 season’s event by winning the English First Division title. Among the fatalities were United captain Roger Byrne and 21-year-old Duncan Edwards who was hailed as one of the best in the world during that period.

The disaster threw the Manchester club’s future into doubt, but a threadbare United team, featuring reserve and youth players, managed to go through the 1957–58 season with Busby’s assistant Jimmy Murphy in charge. Busby, who had survived the crash, returned to the dugout next season and built a second generation of Busby Babes that included George Best and Denis Law as well as survivors Bobby Charlton and Bill Foulkes who went onto win the European Cup 10 years later!

Chapecoense – November 28, 2016

The Chapecoense disaster tells the story of a match that was supposed to be the biggest in the history of the small club from Brazil turn into one of the biggest sporting tragedies of recent times. The Brazilian top flight team was travelling to play the first leg of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana final against Colombian outfit Atletico Nacional but met with the accident along the way.

The charter flight carrying the team crashed as it approached José María Córdova International Airport near Medellín killing 71 players, journalists and crew. There were only six survivors including three players Alan Ruschel, Hélio Neto and Jackson Follman who were all severely injured.

Following the crash, Atlético Nacional made a request to CONMEBOL that Chapecoense be awarded the Sudamericana trophy and the football governing body awarded Chapecoense the trophy on December 5, and Atlético received the Centennial Fair Play Award for their gesture.

After the disaster, it was suggested Chapecoense might be protected from relegation for two or three years to give them time to rebuild, but the club dismissed the proposal. New coach Vagner Mancini took charge and other clubs helped out by sending their players on loan and they finished eight in the league the following season.

Fallen heroes of Zambia national team – April 27, 1993

The Zambia national team was travelling for a FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Senegal in Dakar when the transport aircraft of the Zambian Air Force crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Gabon. All 25 passengers and five crew members were killed in the air crash.

The Chipolopolo were gunning for a maiden appearance in the World Cup and also had an eye on winning the 1993 African Cup of Nations after a very promising outing in the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul where they thrashed Italy 4–0. But the hopes of a nation were vanished overnight!

However, a new side led by captain Kalisha Bwalya defied the odds to reach the Cup of Nations final losing to Nigeria. In 2012, Zambia won the Africa Cup of Nations in Libreville, only a few hundred metres inland from the crash site, and dedicated the victory to the fallen heroes of 1993.

Bwalya, who later became the national team coach and Football Association of Zambia president, wasn’t on the flight due to his commitments for PSV Eindhoven while Charles Musonda, playing for Anderlecht in Belgium, missed the game after being told to do so by his club. Musonda’s son Charly Musonda Jr is now on the payrolls of Chelsea.

Il Grande Torino – May 4, 1949

The Grande Torino, as they were fondly called, were one of the most successful Italian sides in Europe in the 1940s. Torino emerged as the champions of Italy five times in a row starting 1942-43 season and won the Coppa Italia as well knocking Juventus off the perch! They were also the backbone of the Italy national football team, a major force in international football those days.

However, tragedy struck the Italian trailblazers when the team were travelling back to Turin after playing a friendly against Benfica in Lisbon. The Italian Airlines flight Fiat G.212 that they were flying went off course due to the lack of visibility, and strong winds and crashed into the supporting wall of the Basilica of Superga in Turin causing the instantaneous death of all the 31 people on board, including the all-conquering players as well as the coaching staff, journalists and crew.

There are striking similarities between the Superga and Munich disasters — a youthful team playing beautiful football shattered before reaching their full potential. But while United emerged from the ashes, Torino were unable to replicate the success from before the tragedy. Apart from a Scudetto in 1976, the club have been in the shadows of Juventus and the Milan clubs since.