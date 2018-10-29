Gerrard’s Rangers beaten in Scottish League Cup semis

Celtic will play Aberdeen in the final of the Scottish League Cup after the Dons triumphed 1-0 against Rangers in their last-four clash.

Steven Gerrard will have to wait for his first silverware as Rangers manager after his side lost 1-0 to Aberdeen in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

Lewis Ferguson headed in a corner 11 minutes from time to book Aberdeen’s place in the final, where they will meet Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were 3-0 winners against Hearts thanks to second-half goals from Scott Sinclair, James Forrest and Ryan Christie.

“The purpose for us today was to get to another final. We knew it was going to be tough because Hearts have started the season very well,” Rodgers said.

“We know when we bring our game we can be a threat to any team. We were outstanding in the second half.”

Celtic will face Aberdeen in the final at Hampden Park on December 2 as Rodgers aims to win the tournament for the third year in a row.