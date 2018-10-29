5 talking points as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in El Clasico

The first El Clasico of the season has just been concluded at the Camp Nou and the home side reigned supreme over their eternal rivals. Madrid were with their woes before this game but conceding 5 goals is always shocking for a club like the Galacticos.

With this loss, the Blancos find themselves at 9th with just 14 points from 10 games while the Catalans lead the table with 21 from 10. Here are the talking points from the game…

#5 Real Madrid are in shambles

As if this wasn’t known already, Julen Loptegui’s men are in tatters right now. They have lost their last three league matches and there seems to be absolutely no motivation left in the players.

They might have played well for the first 15 minutes of the second half but were otherwise nonchalant in their approach. Los Blancos could have, however, still gotten something out of this game if not for…

#4 The terrible Benzema

Karim Benzema is perhaps the weakest link in Madrid’s line-up. All these years, his most ardent fans defended him for his selfless role to bring the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benzema has cost us maybe 3 leagues because he was never there when cristiano wasn’t, this isnt a problem we just knew about it, this is a problem been in making since Carlo’s first season — إسراء | Isra (@IsraQM) October 28, 2018

However, if this season is any indication, it was the Portuguese that was carrying him all along. He had many chances to score against the Catalans throughout the match. A decent striker would have gotten a brace at least.

#3 Ousmane Dembele is the real deal

Barcelona fans might not have completely warmed to Ousmane Dembele. He is still a player who is not as consistent as he should be but make no mistake here: the Frenchman is the real deal.

Today, we saw the positives and negatives of Dembele. He was benched versus a low block in favor of more control. Correct call. Once Madrid opened up, they made the game perfect for him. So lethal when there’s space. The issue becomes, that very few teams play openly vs Barca — S. Jakobsen (@S_Jakobsen) October 28, 2018

Madrid were threatening to equalize before the former Dortmund player came in and pre-assisted Barcelona’s third goal and then played a wonderful assist for Arturo Vidal’s goal.

#2 Scoreline betrays the truth

Barcelona might have won the game by a margin of four goals but if anyone followed the match with a keen eye, they would know that the Blaugrana are a pretty cracked unit themselves.

They could have killed the game off in the first half itself but Rafinha and Suarez made a complete mess of two great assisting chances. The Galacticos also broke their defence a lot of times in the second half but their poor finishing let them down.

A better bunch of forwards could have possibly crushed the Catalans today.

#1 Perez’s fault more apparent

People will blame Julen Lopetegui for the quagmire that Madrid find themselves in right now and maybe, just maybe, the right thing would be to sack him since he hasn’t been able to motivate the players into doing something good.

However, the main culprit here is Florentino Perez. The Blancos were already short in the attacking department and instead of strengthening it, Perez decided to sell their best scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The worst part? They didn’t sign anyone to replace him.