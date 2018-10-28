5 footballers who should have won the Ballon d’Or in the 21st century

The Ballon d’Or is considered the biggest individual honour in football and it is awarded using a voting system. Over the years, some players who deserved to win the coveted award failed to do so including these five from the 21st century.

THIERRY HENRY (2004)

In 2004, Thierry Henry played a crucial role in helping Arsenal win the Premier League title undefeated. It was the first time an English club achieved this feat in over a century.

Henry’s contribution to Arsenal that season was rewarded with the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, a place in the UEFA Team of the Year and of course a place in the PFA Team of the Year. In addition to all the honours he received, he also won the Premier League Golden Boot and the European Golden Boot.

The Premier League triumph was followed by an FA Community Shield win over Manchester United and the Frenchman ended the year with 46 goals for both club and country.

Despite everything Henry achieved, the Ballon d’Or went to Andriy Shevchenko who also won the league and domestic super cup with AC Milan. However, the Frenchman had a much better goalscoring record. The more surprising fact is that Henry was fourth in the Ballon d’Or voting behind Schevchenko, Deco and Ronaldinho.

ANDRES INIESTA (2010)

Andres Iniesta was at the peak of his career in 2010. He played a pivotal role in winning the La Liga for his side that year but it was his heroics for Spain that made him a big contender for the Ballon d’Or.

When Spain travelled to South Africa for the World Cup, Iniesta was nursing an injury and had to be subbed off in Spain’s defeat to Switzerland. He was then rested in the win against Honduras, but returned for the crucial final group stage game against Chile, scoring the second goal in a 2-1 win. The Spaniard was given the man of the match award for his performance.

He was also named the man of the match in the quarter-final win over Paraguay. However, it was his third man of the match performance that mattered the most as it was in the final of the World Cup where he scored the only goal of the game.

Despite an excellent year for both club and country, Iniesta came second in the Ballon d’Or voting behind Lionel Messi.

WESLEY SNEIJDER (2010)

In 2010, there should have been only two main contenders for the Ballon d’Or. One is Andres Iniesta as we’ve already mentioned and the other is Wesley Sneijder. There are no two ways about it.

Sneijder moved to Inter Milan ahead of the 2009/10 season and in his first season with the club, he won the historic treble. He scored some crucial goals for Inter that year and set up Diego Milito’s first goal in the Champions League final. In 2010, he also won the Supercoppa Italiana with Inter.

The Dutchman carried his club form into the World Cup and was named the man of the match in Netherlands’ games against Denmark, Japan, Brazil and Uruguay. The latter two games were the quarter-final and semi-final respectively. He also scored his team’s winning goals in the games against Japan, Slovakia and Brazil. Although the Netherlands lost in the final, Sneijder was given the Silver Ball for the tournament’s second best player. He was also the tournament’s joint top scorer with five goals along with Diego Forlan, Thomas Muller and David Villa.

Sneijder, who was named the best club midfielder in 2010 by UEFA, only finished fourth in the Ballon d’Or voting behind Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

FRANCK RIBERY (2013)

Franck Ribery, like Wesley Sneijder, is another player who missed out on the Ballon d’Or award after a treble-winning season. After helping Bayern win the treble, Ribery also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in the same year.

Ribery was voted the best player in the UEFA Champions League in 2012/13 and was also named the UEFA Player of the Year ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, when the Ballon d’Or votes were out, Ribery only finished third behind the winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, and ultimately Lionel Messi. He felt grave injustice after he was denied the award and rightly so as Ronaldo didn’t win any honours that year with Real Madrid.

MANUEL NEUER (2014)

Manuel Neuer is the second Bayern Munich player in this list to finish third in the Ballon d’Or voting behind the winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi. However, Messi only had 0.04% votes more than Neuer.

That year, the German goalkeeper won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal with Bayern Munich and followed it up with a World Cup triumph while also winning the tournament’s Golden Glove. He was also named Footballer of the Year in Germany, IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper, UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and the L’Équipe Player of the Year

In the history of the Ballon d’Or, only one goalkeeper has won it so the fact that Neuer reached the top three and got 15.72% of the votes in itself is a fantastic achievement. The German will rue the missed opportunity, however.