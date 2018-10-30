5 players who could have instantly regretted leaving their club

In every career, a person doesn’t usually stay in one place ever. It is quite rare to see such a sight because an enticing opportunity could come in from somewhere. As a result, it is a common thing to see someone leaving an old job for a new one. However, sometimes, the grass is not greener on the other side. Sometimes, instead of a ‘happily ever after’, players are left with a sense of regret.

So, here are 5 players who might have regretted changing clubs.

#5 Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)

Alvaro Morata left Real Madrid twice. At first, he left for Juventus as a means to develop as a player. After that, he returned, scored 20 important goals for Madrid and then left once again because he wasn’t getting the minutes his performance deserved.

In his own reasoning, he left to ensure that he plays more and, subsequently, make a place in the World Cup squad for Spain. As it turned out, Morata was excluded from the Spain squad in the World Cup and Madrid went on to win another Champions League title.

#4 Robinho (Sivasspor)

Another former Real Madrid player who forced a move away from the club.

When Robinho joined Los Blancos, he was one of the hottest youngsters hailing from Brazil.

He did show some glimpses of his genius, which is why Chelsea wanted him and almost signed him, only for the Brazilian to join Man City at the last moment. Ever since then, Madrid went on to win 4 Champions League. And Robinho? Nothing much.

He’s currently playing in Turkey for Sivasspor.

#3 Aleksandr Hleb (BATE Borisov)

By his own admission, Hleb regrets leaving Arsenal. In fact, he even went as far as claiming that he cried upon leaving the Gunners.

Aleksandr Hleb was signed by Barcelona when he was playing his best football. However, injuries and bad luck meant that his opportunities with the Catalans were limited. And even though he won the treble with them, he himself regrets moving away from Arsenal.

He is currently plying his trade at BATE Borisov, who were recently beaten by Chelsea in the Europa League.

#2 Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)

When Arsenal had to sell Alexis Sanchez due to his expiring contract and due to the player’s desire, little did they know how good a move that would be. The Gunners got rid of Alexis in a swap deal, getting Henrikh Mkhitaryan in return.

As for the Chilean, he has been a shadow of his former self at Manchester United. Right now, the Gunners are above the Red Devils in the table and it won’t be surprising if Alexis regrets his move.

#1 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

There is a good chance that Thibaut Courtois will win the Champions League by the end of the season but at this point in time, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that there could be regret in the Belgian’s heart.

The way he left Chelsea and then commented on how superior a team Real are has come back to bite him. He hasn’t had the best of starts to his Madrid career and conceded 5 goals in his first El Clasico. Right now, nothing seems too bright at the Bernabeu for the Belgian.