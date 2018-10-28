Six football players who allegedly had relations with teammates’ WAGs

The glitz and glamour of being a famous footballer comes with some drawbacks as scandals and issues in private lives of these professionals are often unveiled for the opinionated public to see.

Whether it’s self-inflicted or just a victim of circumstance, these footballers often have their dirty laundry out in the open sooner or later.

However, here, we delve into instances when footballers were too busy being rock stars that the lines are blurred on what they can and can’t do especially in theirs and other players’ private lives.

Here are six instances when players were caught having relations with their teammates’ WAGs!

MESUT OZIL – Arsenal / Germany

Since his arrival at the Emirates in 2013, Mesut Ozil has steadily been one of the best players for the Gunners. His excellent football IQ, passing and general understanding of the game oftentimes play a big part in the success of the team in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, the German star was exposed for having relations with Melanie Rickinger back in 2014. Rickinger was former Bayern Munich player Christian Lell’s partner during the time.

Mesut Ozil accused of cheating

on girlfriend Mandy Capristo

with Melanie Rickinger by ex-

Bayern Munich star Christian

Lell — عبد الرذاق (@rizacky05) October 16, 2014

Lell and Ozil both played for the U-21 German national team.

Ozil was in a relationship with pop star Mandy Capristo during the time and that led to them breaking up.

Pop star Mandy Capristo and #Arsenal‘s German star Mesut #Ozil have allegedly split after dating for almost 2 years. pic.twitter.com/KKVSCMVw7D — Football Paparazzi (@FutbalPaparazzi) October 16, 2014

Lell even released screenshots of Ozil and Rickinger’s conversation, seen below.

Lell has released a WhatsApp conversation between Ozil & Melanie which shows the pair flirting with each other. pic.twitter.com/0deJSVijPf — Football Paparazzi (@FutbalPaparazzi) October 16, 2014

THIBAUT COURTOIS – Real Madrid / Belgium

Back in 2013, former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was accused for sleeping with teammate Kevin De Bruyne’s girlfriend.

Kevin De Bruyne’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Lijnen has revealed that she cheated on him with teammate Thibaut Courtois. pic.twitter.com/hUOYNERiMP — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 18, 2014

During the time, the two were contracted by the London club, but Courtois was with Atletico Madrid. Both players also represent the Belgian national team.

According to the report, Courtois was said to have gotten together with Caroline Lijnen. This resulted in De Bruyne feeling devastated about the news, but the two players have reportedly reconciled.

JOHN TERRY – Formerly with Chelsea / England

During his prime, John Terry was considered one of the best defenders in the game. He was Chelsea’s captain for a long time and had 78 caps for England.

He has won so many accolades but some continue to remember the Englishman for his 2009 scandal after it was revealed he had a relationship with England teammate Wayne Bridge.

Bridge recently just separated with wife Vanessa Perroncel when Terry immediately jumped in and swooped in.

Vanessa Perroncel, woman at centre of John Terry affair allegations, is “very upset”, publicist Max Clifford tells Sky — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) January 30, 2010

This understandably left Bridge distraught and angry at Terry, and that scandal resulted in the latter being stripped of his England captaincy.

Vanessa Perroncel – Wayne Bridge’s ex and John Terry’s bit on the side. pic.twitter.com/HY7dk7JJwd — Sport Girls (@Sport__WAGs) October 30, 2014

MICHAEL BALLACK – Formerly Chelsea / Germany

It appears Christian Lell is extremely unlucky as he makes his second appearance on the list after rumours of his then girlfriend, now wife, Daniella Aumann had an affair with German legend Michael Ballack.

This was said to be back in 2010 when Lell was playing with Hertha BSC when he found out that Ballack had relations with Ms. Aumann.

Luckily for Christian, he was able to keep the relationship with Aumann and have since gotten married and had children.

However, Lell once spoke about Ballack, saying: “Ballack enters into other people’s private lives and ruins them without further thought. But maybe when you are the Germany captain that’s how you think.”

JORDAN AYEW – Crystal Palace / Ghana

One of the more “open” scandals in the list, Jordan Ayew makes the list after having relations with the wife of his Ghana teammate Afriyie Acquah.

Acquah’s wife, Amanda Acquah revealed that she had a four-year relationship with Ayew while still married to her husband.

She would go into detail on how their relationship would go, speaking as far as revealing she did more with Ayew than her husband.

In a recorded conversation, Amanda could be heard saying information like: “I have been with Jordan for four good years, not four days. He sent me naked pics.”

MAURO ICARDI – Inter Milan / Argentina

Last, but certainly not least, is Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi and his relations with current wife Wanda Nara.

Nara was formerly married to Maxi Lopez until 2013, with Lopez being Icardi’s teammate at Sampdoria during the time.

Lopez and Nara would file for divorce in December 2013, but Icardi would surprisingly marry Nara only five months later.

Reports have risen, claiming that Icardi has had a relationship with Nara since 2012.

Mauro Icardi provokes Maxi Lopez via Twitter again, saying relationship with Wanda Nara started in 2012 http://t.co/y7O3zuIRHa — footballitalia (@footballitalia) April 17, 2014

