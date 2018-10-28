Leeds 1 Nottingham Forest 1: Controversial Roofe goal claims a point

Championship title contenders Leeds United snatched a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest thanks to Kemar Roofe’s handball goal.

Kemar Roofe’s controversial equaliser salvaged a point for Leeds United as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

With Forest leading courtesy of Jack Robinson’s 11th-minute header, Leeds looked set to be heading for a second defeat in three games until Roofe took matters into his own hands.

Having latched onto Mateusz Klich’s cross-cum-shot, Roofe clearly used his arm to nudge the ball over the line in the 82nd minute but, despite Forest’s protests, the officials allowed the goal to stand.

Roofe’s leveller came towards the end of a blunt Leeds’ display, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side lacking their usual fluidity.

11 – Kemar Roofe has had a hand in 11 goals in his last 14 Championship games for Leeds United (8 goals, 3 assists). Crafty. pic.twitter.com/fciV4Ra6zV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2018

Indeed, it was Roofe who had previously wasted their only real chance – the striker hooking wide on the half-volley from close range.

Forest’s misery was almost compounded in stoppage time when Pablo Hernandez connected with Ezgjan Alioski’s cross, but the Spaniard failed to turn his effort on target as Leeds settled for a draw which moves them up to second, two points behind leaders Sheffield United.