When Bayern Munich appointed former player Niko Kovac after the retirement of another legend Jupp Hyenckes, many great things were expected of the Croatian. Kovac was hot property defeating Bayern in the German Cup final in his last game as Eintracht Frankfurt manager but he is far from repeating such feats as the Bavarians manager.

They now find themselves sitting second behind Borussia Dortmund. But it’s their style of play and inability to bring comprehensive results under Kovac that has been questioned heavily. FOX Sports Asia lists three reasons why Bayern are being underwhelming this season.

1. Little to no chemistry

This is not the BAYERN i once supported! No tactics, no proper team chemistry. — Ashwath (@ashwath_23) October 23, 2018

For a team that has been quite the same for the past few years, it would be difficult to believe that Bayern players would be lacking in combination. But that has been the case under Kovac. On the pitch, they look like they are out of ideas. The midfielders have little clue to the movement of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller. Despite playing together for quite some time, Muller and Lewandowski also look like two strangers strolling around the pitch.

The problem goes deeper than just the attack. Kovac’s system of one deep-lying midfielder and two attack-minded midfielders are not proving enough and certainly, are not providing enough for the attackers. Their reluctance of tracking back has also cost them dearly with Kovac’s men conceding quite a few on the break. The coach has failed to get the combination working for Bayern which has become quite an issue for the German champions. Week in, week out, their fans have to be content seeing their team lose, draw or grind out results just about and that too against mediocre sides in the domestic league.

2. Kovac failing to implement the philosophy



One of the reasons Kovac succeeded and caught the eye of Europe’s top teams was his tactical genius. With a 5-3-2 formation which at times switched to a 3-5-2, he got the better of the big boys of Germany. So, when Kovac was announced as the head coach of Bayern, their fans expected a tactical masterclass from their new boss. Bayern had the quality and strength in their starting lineup and in their bench. If Kovac could do it with the limited resources at Frankfurt, he could certainly do it for the Bavarians — that was the consensus.

But unfortunately, that has not been the case. If anything, Kovac is the one who has been beaten tactically by the oppositions. Borussia Monchengladbach, Augsburg, and Hertha Berlin among others have got the better of Bayern. Kovac has since tried to implement a 4-1-2-3 or even a flat 4-3-3, a formation they have been quite familiar with. But the problem is not just in the setup. It is in the delivery of his own footballing philosophy to his new team, a challenge he is failing to deliver so far.

3. Trouble at both ends

A narrow win for Bayern at Mainz.

Underlying numbers suggest Mainz simply took their one serious goal scoring opportunity, while Bayern kept creating chances.

Goretzka scored the opening goal, but appeared rather detached in his offensive midfield role in the passmap. pic.twitter.com/ckj7P5qj4d — Between The Posts (@BetweenThePosts) October 27, 2018

Scoring goals have never been a problem for Bayern. But the almost unthinkable has happened to the Bavarians under Kovac. In the first nine league games, Bayern scored just 17 goals, averaging less than 2 goals per game. To put into context as to how poor their scoring record is compared to other top teams in the league, Dortmund has scored as many as 29 goals, Gladbach has scored 19 and Kovac’s former team Frankfurt has scored 20 goals.

One has to bear it in mind that Bayern have the likes of Lewandowski, Robben, Ribery and Muller in their ranks. But the lack of goals is a serious concern for the Germans. What makes it even more worrisome is that Bayern is yet to face a top quality side in this season.

And it’s not just the attack that needs repairing. The defence has also been leaking quite a number of goals. Amongst the top six in Germany, Bayern ranks joint third in the best defence list. And one has to bear it in mind that they are supposed to be leading all the charts domestically as is the custom. They have the riches other teams don’t have the luxury to. With both ends of the pitch not bearing much fruit, Kovac has got his hands full as the problems keep piling on the Bavarians.