With the countdown to the January transfer window already on, months after the summer transfer window swung shut, the rumour mill is still filled to the brim with stories linking players to other clubs.

Although it isn’t quite clear what will transpire in the usually eventful month of January, the possibilities of some transfers happening seem higher than that of the others rumoured. Here are five of the most likely of them.

5. MALCOM (Barcelona to Inter Milan)

What do you say about this man? He could well have joined AS Roma, Inter Milan, Everton and maybe even Tottenham Hotspur before he trotted off to the Nou Camp. Things, though, aren’t going well at all for Malcom at Barcelona.

The 21-year-old is yet to make a single start in any competition for the Catalan giants, having appeared twice as a substitute in the La Liga. Seeing him in the squad comes as a surprise these days, but the only reason why he made it to the squad against Inter was because of Lionel Messi’s injury.

And Inter have already made enquiries about signing Malcom in January, reports in Spain say and the Nerazzurri are willing to pull him out of this misery by signing him on a loan deal. The player’s agent is said to be frustrated and a move away from Catalonia seems likely in January.

Probability: 7 out of 10

4. RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK (Chelsea to Arsenal)





Its pretty clear that a player of Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s calibre deserves to play more than he does for Chelsea. The young Englishman did score a hat-trick for the Blues in their 3-1 win over BATE Borisov, but it seems unlikely that he starts ahead of Ross Barkley or Cesc Fabregas in the Chelsea midfield.

The midfielder rejected a chance to move to Schalke this past summer in a bid to fight for his place at Chelsea, but with his career now stalling at Stamford Bridge, reports state that Unai Emery is looking to make him an important part of the side at Arsenal.

Arsenal’s very own Aaron Ramsey is set to leave the club after having failed to reach an agreement over a new contract and Loftus-Cheek could be just the kind of player they need to replace the outgoing Welshman.

Probability: 6 out of 10

3. AARON RAMSEY (Arsenal to Chelsea)

Aaron Ramsey’s contract at Arsenal expires in the summer of 2019 and although the reason hasn’t been clarified to the player yet, he is set to leave Arsenal either on a free or in January.

The Gunner certainly wouldn’t like to let such a good player on a free transfer and could well opt to do things the way they did it for Alexis Sanchez last January. Chelsea have been linked with a move for Ramsey ever since the news about him not signing an extension broke out.

With RLC being linked with a move to Arsenal, a swap deal could make sense for both clubs and it will mean that Fabregas would have to be shipped out sooner rather than later. Not having his former teammate in the side would mean that Ramsey could well become Chelsea’s first choice attacking midfield player.

Probability: 6 out of 10

2. CENGIZ UNDER (AS Roma to Bayern Munich)

Reports from reliable Italian outlet Calciomercato have been stating for quite a while that Bayern have been after Roma’s Cengiz Under over the past few months. Its a well-documented fact that their inability to replace Arjen Robben’s and Franck Ribery’s contributions is a reason for their recent struggles.

But Cengiz is someone who is young, able and is one of the best youngsters in Europe today. The sole reason why Bayern have been after him is because of his potential ability to replace Robben’s contributions and it makes sense for them to trail the Turkish wide man.

He earns only a paltry sum in his current Roma contract and while the Hiallorossi are preparing an offer for a new deal, Cengiz is said to considering his future. Bayern could be his next club.

Probability: 7 out of 10

1. MIGUEL ALMIRON (Atlanta United to Tottenham Hotspur)



Miguel Almiron has become one of the MLS’ highly coveted players over the past few months. His performances for Atlanta United have attracted interest from Arsenal and Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham, who reportedly have already trumped the Gunners in the race for the 24-year-old.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Almiron has appeared in 32 MLS games this season, scoring 12 times and assisting 11 times. He is known to be a fierce competitor, who has got a typical South American fire up his sleeve.

Mauricio Pochettino would certainly love a player who has got tremendous work-rate and the 24-year-old Paraguayan would love to work under a manager who brings the best out of all the players he has. Almiron is currently valued at 24 million pounds.

Probability: 8 out of 10