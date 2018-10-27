Neymar Jr. helps launch learning campaign for and with disabled children

Handicap International recently unveiled a partnership with Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar Jr. which aims to help raise awareness for students with disabilities to have access to schools and learning.
With the campaign entitled “Teacher Kids” it showed a virtual school with the Brazilian footballer as its first student.
In it, various kids with special needs appeared to be teaching Neymar various lessons from origami making to dancing and even teaching him sign language.
Neymar shared his experience in an Instagram post:
32 million disabled kids don’t have access to school. Yet they have so much to teach us. They are the #TeacherKids. Join them now in the world’s biggest inclusive school: https://www.teacherkids.org with @hi_france and @humanityinclusionuk link in my bio . 32 milhões de crianças com deficiência não têm acesso à escola. No entanto, eles têm muito a nos ensinar. Eles são os #TeacherKids. Junte-se a eles agora na maior escola inclusiva do mundo: https://www.teacherkids.org com @HI_france e @humanityinclusionuk link in my bio
Children are free to upload their own video tutorials and the links can be found here.
To post your tutorial, visit – https://www.teacherkids.org
To make a donation, go to – https://www.teacherkids.org/en/don