Neymar Jr. helps launch learning campaign for and with disabled children

Handicap International recently unveiled a partnership with Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar Jr. which aims to help raise awareness for students with disabilities to have access to schools and learning.

With the campaign entitled “Teacher Kids” it showed a virtual school with the Brazilian footballer as its first student.

In it, various kids with special needs appeared to be teaching Neymar various lessons from origami making to dancing and even teaching him sign language.

Neymar shared his experience in an Instagram post:

Children are free to upload their own video tutorials and the links can be found here.

To post your tutorial, visit – https://www.teacherkids.org

To make a donation, go to – https://www.teacherkids.org/en/don