Romania will have to play their next Nations League game behind closed doors following a sanction from UEFA over the “racist behaviour” of their fans.

The Romanian Football Federation was also fined €50,000 and ordered to pay an additional €23,000 after supporters set off fireworks and invaded the pitch in a 0-0 draw against Serbia on October 14.

Omnisport understands the “racist behaviour” relates to incidents targeting neighbouring country Hungary, a banner linking refugees to terrorism and the emergence of a video in which a slogan in support of Serbia’s territorial claim to Kosovo is chanted.

Romania are scheduled to play Nations League Group C4 rivals Lithuania in Ploiesti on November 17.