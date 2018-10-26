For some, this could be a blasphemous title to write on. After all, how on earth could Lionel Messi, someone who scored the most goals in all competitions combined last season, not be considered for the Ballon d’Or award that crowns the best player in the world?

The Ballon d’Or is around the corner with usual suspects Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo being tagged as the favourites to win the honour. This time, however, the Argentine shouldn’t win the award and here are four arguments as o why.

He only won the La Liga with Barcelona

Messi’s Barcelona won the league last season and they did it quite easily in the end. None of the teams provided them a tough competition as the Catalans cruised to their 25th La Liga triumph.

The Argentine legend was key to Barca securing the title as he scored 34 goals from 36 games. However, since the competition was relatively easy in Spain, winning just that title isn’t enough to warrant a spot as the world’ best, especially during a World Cup year!

He had a disastrous World Cup with Argentina

In a World Cup year, performances at the World Cup make a big difference when deciding the Ballon d’Or winner. Although it wasn’t the case in 2010 and 2014, there might be an exception this year.

Argentina were dreadful in the World Cup and were dumped out by France in the Round of 16, which came after Croatia handed them a humiliation in the group stages.

He failed to light up big games

In both the World Cup and the Champions League, Messi failed to deliver when it mattered the most. As Argentina were being thrown to tatters by a teenager in Kylian Mbappe, Messi just stood there and watched the carnage.

He did wake up a bit, in the end, to help with the third goal for Argentina but it was too late. Against AS Roma in the Champions League, the home side scored three unanswered goals right in front of him and yet, he couldn’t score or make just the one goal to secure his team’s spot in the semifinals.

This is supposed to be Luka Modric’s year

When Real Madrid were having a tough time in the league, not many expected them to go far in the Champions League. However, not only did they go far but they also won it in Kiev.

Similarly, no one really saw Croatia playing the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup before the tournament began. But in the end, they not only played the final but also made us believe that they could win it.

The one man at the centre of it all was Luka Modric. The Croat played his heart out and made a difference when it mattered the most – both with Real and Croatia, which is why he deserves the Ballon d’Or honour more than anyone else.