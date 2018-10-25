UEFA has confirmed the payments made to clubs participating in the 2017-18 Champions League, with Real Madrid given over €88million.

Real Madrid earned €88.6million for their Champions League triumph against Liverpool, UEFA has announced.

Madrid beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 3-1 in Kiev in May thanks to a double from Gareth Bale, while Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius made two bad errors in the final.

Zinedine Zidane claimed the trophy for the third year in a row before surprisingly announcing his resignation as Madrid coach.

Liverpool collected €11m for reaching the final and €81.2m in total, while Madrid banked €15.5m from their success in Ukraine.

In the Europa League, winners Atletico Madrid received a total of €16.1m while beaten finalists Marseille were paid €23m following their impressive run in the tournament.

LaLiga side Atletico also picked up €31.7m for their participation in the Champions League, with Diego Simeone’s men knocked out in the group stage.

Every club that reached the group stage of the Champions League collected a minimum payment of €12.7m.

In total, UEFA paid out €1.412billion to Champions League clubs and €428.1m to Europa League sides during the 2017-18 season.