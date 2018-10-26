5 times Lionel Messi lost his cool on the pitch

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player of all time. Not only does his footballing ability make people fall in love with him but his humility is also something that catches the eye.

However, at the end of the day, he is just a human and does let anger get the better of him sometimes. And here are five incidents when he became The Hulk and smashed his opponents…

#5 Srna headbutt

This is one of the more popular incidents. Barca were playing Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Super Cup in 2009 when Darijo Srna cleared a ball that Messi was about to lash on to.

The Argentine, in a moment of retaliation, pushed Srna after he cleared the ball and then headbutted him after the former Croatia captain confronted him about it.

#4 Shoving Raldes

When Argentina were playing Bolivia, Lionel Messi, quite inscrutably, lost his mind for a while as Bolivia defender Ronald Raldes was shielding the ball from him.

As a loose ball was on its way to the Bolivia goalkeeper, Raldes guarded the ball against an onrushing Messi. The former Newell’s starlet then shoved the hand of Raldes before the pair went into a stare-down.

#3 Kicking a dying ball to the crowd

El Clasicos are always high-intensity encounters, especially when Pepe and Dani Alves played for Madrid and Barcelona respectively. It was an El Clasico at the Bernabeu from that era when this happened.

As the ball was going out of play, Messi was chasing it and had no way of stopping it within the field of play. He then, quite unfathomably, kicked the ball right at the spectators, much to their discontent.

#2 Shoulder-butting Coentrao

Fabio Coentrao is perhaps the player who has gotten the better of Messi’s nerves for the most number of times. Once again, this happened in an El Clasico when Lionel Messi rushed towards the Portuguese and shoulder-butted him.

It has to be noted that the left-back didn’t have the possession of the ball at the time but even then, Messi chose to attack him.

#1 Mbiwa headbutt

And this is perhaps the best of the lot. First of all, it was a pre-season friendly match, which means that the intensity shouldn’t be anywhere near to what one would expect in a competitive game.

Neymar passed the ball to Messi before the former was called offside. As Messi was returning back to his position, Roma’s Yanga Mbiwa must have said something that didn’t please him one bit.

As a result, he not only headbutted him but also caught him by the throat. Not so friendly after all, eh?