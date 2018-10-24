Sir Alex Ferguson, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo when he was just 18, posed for a photograph with the Juventus star at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made no secret of the fact he holds a dear place in his heart for Alex Ferguson, having described the ex-Manchester United manager as his “father in football” in the past.

And, after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and former United favourite helped Juventus to a straightforward 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Champions League, he was reunited with his old boss on Tuesday.

Ronaldo posed for a picture with his one-time mentor, who signed him as a skinny 18-year-old from Sporting CP in 2003.

Sharing the photograph on Twitter, Ronaldo described Ferguson as “a great coach and above all a wonderful man”, as well as highlighting the 76-year-old’s good health after suffering a brain haemorrhage earlier this year.

“[He] taught me so many things inside and outside the pitch,” the tweet continued.

“Great to see you in good shape, Boss!”

Ronaldo will face Group H rivals United again, this time in Turin, on November 7 in the return fixture.