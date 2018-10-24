AFC U19 Women’s Championship: India humiliate Pakistan 18-0

Picture Credit: Indian Football Team, Twitter

In the ongoing AFC U19 Women’s Championship qualifiers, two age-old rivals met once again. India was playing Pakistan, a rivalry which has resonated throughout the ages and has represented Asia’s best. Both have gotten the better of each other on several occasions across several sports. However, when the two met today in their latest encounter, people didn’t expect the game to be as one-sided as it was.

The South-Asian neighbours were up against one another in a bit to reach the AFC U19 Women’s Championships and sent out their strongest squads for the same. However, what many expected to be a well-fought encounter, it soon came to the fore that one team was far better than the other.

A brilliant performance from the India U-19 girls as they beat Pakistan with a scoreline of 18-0 at full time.#ShePower #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/Zag9LSljNh — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 24, 2018

India scored just two minutes into the game, as Manisha popped up to open the scoring. The Indian Women then doubled the lead just seven minutes later. Their dominance continued throughout the match, so much so, that by half an hour into the match, the young women had scored seven goals!

Papki and Jabamani added two more before halftime to hand India an emphatic 9-0 lead!

If those following the Pakistan team were wishing for some sort of a fightback during the second half, it didn’t arrive. In fact, they fell further behind soon after. The Indian goals kept coming in with Manisha completing her hattrick shortly after the break. Moreover, Renu from India scored five goals in the second half itself.

The match ended 18-0 in favour of India, giving the South Asian nation some serious bragging rights over their rivals.