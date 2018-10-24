Few goals, fewer wins: Madrid without Ronaldo

While the Real Madrid squad lifted pressure off coach Julen Lopetegui with a 2-1 win in their Champions League group fixture, we take a look at how they have been found out ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

“We can’t be crying for someone who didn’t want to be here.”, said playmaker Isco in the traditional pre-match presser ahead of his side’s crucial face-off against Viktoria Plzen, having suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to a 10-man CSKA side in the previous matchday. While Isco was certainly trying to put up a brave front in face of the adversities, his words failed to ring true. For a side that has struggled so much in recent times, the difference in personnel is there for all to see.

The signs were ominous from the beginning as Madrid started the season with a 4-2 defeat to city rivals Atletico, conceding the fastest goal in UEFA Super Cup history in the process. Ronaldo’s last start in the showpiece, on the other hand, had yielded two goals and an easy 2-0 win for them, back in 2014 against Sevilla. Here was a man who clearly lived for occasions like these.

Madrid got back to winning ways though, four days later as they started the season with a 2-0 victory over Getafe, Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal scoring in what fans hoped would be the start of a new era with the Welshman at the heart of it. Bale then scored and assisted for every game, one entire month from that day as Madrid racked up wins in both the Champions League as well as La Liga, worried only briefly by a 1-1 draw with Bilbao. There was in fact talk of them being a much more complete team without Ronaldo’s individualism to bog them down.

What started their downfall was a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla on the 27th of September, with Kroos, Modric, Bale and Benzema – all on the pitch. Matters calmed somewhat after a 0-0 draw against Atletico in the league but with Bale suffering an injury before their Champions League match-day two against CSKA, they succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat, officially spelling crisis for the club. Bale’s return to the side failed to liven things up as they went on to lose two on the trot to Alaves and Levante, debunking the myth of him being as effective as Ronaldo if only given the chance.

🗣 Bale: “I suppose there is more of a team without Ronaldo, more working as one unit rather than one player.” Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid

CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid

Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 1-2 Levante 😏 pic.twitter.com/3wfwLU9XFo — Babalola Oladapo (@Emperor_derek) October 20, 2018

In their run of one month without a win, Real Madrid went an astonishing 480 minutes without scoring a goal, a run halted only by Marcelo’s 74th-minute consolation against Levante. This forms only the beginning of a damning series of statistics as Madrid’s over-reliance on Ronaldo over the past 9 years is brutally exposed in numbers. Their top scorer in the La Liga this season has been Karim Benzema with a meagre return of 4 goals. 9 players from 6 different teams have scored more. Second in their scoring charts comes Gareth Bale, with 3 goals, none of their remaining attackers have more than 1 goal in the league, with only Isco and Asensio scoring once.

While Madrid are only 3 points worse off this season than they were at this stage last season, the relative difference is there for all to see as they also stand 4 places worse in 7th position this season, a clear indication that while other teams have moved to plug the gaps, they have stood still.

😎 2018/19 season… – Juventus' best ever start to a league season – Real Madrid's worst ever start to a league Moral of the story, don't let Cristiano Ronaldo join another club! pic.twitter.com/bPJ129g3EZ — TheSportsman Transfers (@TSMTransfers) October 22, 2018

“I have no desire or patience to talk about yesterday’s Galà Uefa: I only say that I do not give much importance to the prizes, but that of Luka Modric as the best European player of the past season is certainly deserved,” said Lopetegui post Modric being crowned UEFA’s player of season at their gala night as he took a moment to aim a not-so-subtle dig at the Portuguese.

While Modric may certainly have been the best player in the world over the past year, Ronaldo’s departure and Real’s subsequent decline leaves no doubt as to who the main man at the Bernabeu had been over the past 9 years, so much so that even Messi stepped in with some words on the matter, saying, “It’s evident that the absence of Ronaldo makes them less good and makes Juventus clear favourites to win the Champions League.”, in a display of pure sportsmanship.

As for the man himself, he couldn’t care less. “It’s all right, you can not cry”, he replied to Isco’s words, far too busy plotting another Champions League swoop with the Old Lady of Turin.