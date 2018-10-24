Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo last player to leave Old Trafford pitch, gets standing ovation from United fans

Juventus’ trip to Manchester United was all about one player – Cristiano Ronaldo. From the build-up to until late into the night after the full-time whistle, the Portuguese star remained the centre of attraction, and rightly so.

Ever since Juventus and Manchester United were pitted in the same group, fans and media were gearing up for this very match at Old Trafford. The only reason behind it was that this would be Ronaldo’s second homecoming.

His first return to the Theatre of Dreams was back in 2013 in Real Madrid’s whites when he scored to see his side through to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. That was also, incidentally, Sir Alex Ferguson’s last European match for the Red Devils.

Yesterday night as well, Ronaldo’s current club ran out winners against his former club, courtesy a goal from Paulo Dybala in the first half, with the Portuguese playing his part in setting up the goal.

United’s performance on the night wasn’t up to the mark, however, with the players stepping up the ante only in the second half, much like the last couple of matches.

Despite all of that, the affection between Ronaldo and Old Trafford faithful was palpable.

❌ First pitch invader taken down by stewards… 🤝…#CristianoRonaldo shakes his hand. ❌ Second pitch invader stopped by stewards… 🤳…Cristiano #Ronaldo takes a selfie. 👏 Always has time for his fans. pic.twitter.com/P3eaJfGkVP — Kashmir Sports Watch (@Ksportswatch) October 24, 2018

After the full-time whistle, the former United number 7 was the last player to leave the pitch as he applauded the United fans, who sang ‘Viva Ronaldo’ in unison for the years Ronaldo spent with Manchester United and helped them scale great heights and vice versa.

United fans sing ‘Viva Ronaldo’ to Cristiano Ronaldo as he leaves the pitch #mufc pic.twitter.com/XZDOLuOO7u — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 23, 2018

United are set to face Juventus again in a fortnight – the return fixture on 8th November in Turin.