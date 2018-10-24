Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has come out to help Nigeria take part in the amputee football World Cup in Mexico. Mikel, who currently plies his trade in China, has vowed to help the Eagles’ amputee team.

The team face a race against time to go to Mexico for the tournament, despite Obi Mikel’s support, and actually missed the last three editions of the World Cup due to financial reasons.

They began a crowdfunding campaign earlier in the month with Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick, and members of the Nigerian football team helping with their donations.

The coordinator of fund-raising, Fred Edoreh, confirmed that Obi Mikel has stepped in to help but even then there is a concern about finding flights to Mexico for the squad.

“We’ve spoken to a representative of John Mikel Obi who has offered to help the team,” coordinator of fund-raising, Fred Edoreh, told BBC Sport.

“His support will come as a big boost, but right now the dilemma is to find the flights to get the squad to Mexico.”

He then stated that time is running out for them as the cost of tickets is increasing with each passing day. As a result, they have decided to send the first-team players – consisting of 8 players and coach – to the host country first.

“Time is running out on us and with ticket costs increasing by the day towards our opening game against our budget, we are taking the hard decisions of sending the first team as first batch.

“This is to avoid heavier cost and also get the boys to settle down before the game against Brazil on Sunday.”

And even then, there has been a hurdle but Edoreh hopes that the travel agents will find seats for them by tomorrow with a view of sending the rest of the players by Thursday or Friday.

“The first batch (eight players and coach) should have left today (Tuesday) but there were not enough seats on the last lap of the journey, from Mexico City to Guadalajara

“Our travel agents are working hard to secure space for them by tomorrow, Wednesday. So they are expected to depart Lagos by 12 noon with Ethiopia Airlines.

“This will help us to secure our presence and avoid a global sanction. Hoping with additional funds, the reserve team can depart on Thursday or Friday,” Edoreh said.