During the 2018 summer transfer window, there were many high profile loan deals including the transfer of a few recent World Cup winners and finalists. Many of them have impressed at their new club but there are none as impressive as these five stars.

5. ACHRAF HAKIMI (Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid academy, made his debut for the Real Madrid senior team last season and received a Champions League winners’ medal at the end of the season.

After Real signed Alvaro Odriozola in the summer, Hakimi was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund for a two-year period. The Moroccan international initially found himself on the bench at Dortmund with the more experienced Łukasz Piszczek and Marcel Schmelzer being preferred by Lucian Favre.

But the versatile defender received his first taste of action in the Dortmund kit as a starter against Nuernberg and he marked the occasion with a goal. In the next two league games, he assisted a goal each.

He was named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month in September and his stats for the month revealed that he clocked an impressive top speed of 34.6 km per hour, completed 92.7% of his passes and averaged 31.5 sprints per game.

Real Madrid’s current first-choice right-back, Dani Carvajal, is a youth product who returned to the club after impressing in the Bundesliga and Hakimi can follow in Carvajal’s footsteps if he keeps up his form.

4. MATEO KOVACIC (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovacic moved to Chelsea on loan as a part of the deal which saw Thibaut Courtois move to Real Madrid permanently. Kovacic craved more playing time as he spent his entire stint with Real playing as an understudy to Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro. At Chelsea, he got exactly what he wanted.

The Croatian has played eight games for Chelsea so far and has formed a potent partnership down the team’s left-hand-side with Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso. His willingness to track back has proved useful given Alonso’s fondness to go forward.

In the league, the 24-year-old averages 2.3 successful tackles and 1.5 key passes per 90 minutes which highlights the defensive and offensive side of his game respectively. He also boasts a pass success percentage of 94.6.

Kovacic has managed to start the majority of Chelsea’s games ahead of the likes of Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Given his performances so far, Sarri and Chelsea will do everything in their power to sign him permanently.

3. GONZALO HIGUAIN (AC Milan)

Before this summer, Gonzalo Higuain was Juventus’ most expensive signing but following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, he didn’t only lose his title as the club’s most expensive player but also his spot in the team.

“It wasn’t my decision to leave. I gave everything for Juve. I won many trophies then after Cristiano arrived, the club wanted to make a jump in quality and they told me that I couldn’t stay and they were trying to find a solution,” Higuain stated.

He had offers to move to the Premier League but Higuain opted to stay in the Serie A and signed for AC Milan on loan for a fee of €18 million with the seven-time European Champions also having the option to sign him permanently next summer for €36 million.

The 30-year-old has made an instant impact at Milan and has scored six times in only eight games. The fact that Ronaldo has scored only five times for Juventus in 11 games will definitely put a smile on the face of the Argentine.

2. ANDRE SILVA (Sevilla)

Ahead of the 2017-18 season, Andre Silva, one of Portugal’s biggest talent, signed for AC Milan but he struggled in the Serie A and could only score twice in 24 league games and 10 times in all competitions across 40 games.

After Milan secured the loan signing of Higuain, Silva was allowed to the leave the club and he joined Sevilla on loan with the La Liga club having the option to sign him permanently for €35 million.

3 – André Silva has become the first player to score a hat-trick on his La Liga debut in the 21st century. Feast. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 19, 2018

On his La Liga debut, he scored a hat-trick and surpassed his league tally for Milan in only 79 minutes. However, he made more headlines when he scored a brace against Real Madrid in a 3-0 victory. The 22-year-old is currently the league’s joint second highest goalscorer along with Leo Messi and one short of the league’s top scorer.

1. PACO ALCACER (Borussia Dortmund)

After two difficult seasons at Barcelona during which he only played 50 games, Paco Alcacer was allowed to join Borussia Dortmund on loan with an option to buy for €30 million at the end of the season. What followed was redefining the word ‘super sub’.

In all competitions, Alcacer has played in five games, started only two them and has been on the pitch for a combined total of 217 minutes. However, he has scored eight goals! In the league, Alcacer has played a mere 127 minutes and scored seven goals so far to go joint top of the Bundesliga scoring charts.

18 – Paco Alcacer has been involved in a goal every 18 minutes in Bundesliga 2018/19 (7 goals), best rate among the players involved in 5 goals minimum in the top 5 leagues this season. TNT. pic.twitter.com/NrMiqM22KM — OptaJean ⭐⭐ (@OptaJean) October 22, 2018

He came off the bench against Bayer Leverkusen with the scores level at 2-2 and scored two goals to win the game 4-2 for his side. Even more incredible was his performance against Augsburg a week later when he came off the bench and scored a hat-trick to secure a 4-3 win. His hat-trick goal was a free-kick in the last minute of the game.

Borussia’ loan signings from La Liga giants have given them a massive boost so far this season.