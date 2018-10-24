Al Ahly of Egypt and Tunisian side ES Tunis will go head-to-head in the CAF Champions League final.
Al Ahly and ES Tunis will face off in the CAF Champions League final after 3-2 and 4-3 aggregate wins over ES Setif and CD Primeiro de Agosto respectively.
Egyptian champions Al Ahly, eight-time winners of the competition, squeezed through despite a 2-1 defeat in Algeria on Tuesday.
Having won the first leg 2-0, Walid Soliman put Al Ahly ahead just after the hour, but Mohamed Bakir and Houssam Ghacha sparked hopes of a comeback.
The visitors held firm, though, securing a place in the CAF Champions League final for the second successive season.
These two giants have met again? Who’s going to be the champion of Africa #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/M89xRfgJyZ
The fixture is a repeat of the 2012 CAF Champions League final, which Al Ahly won. The first leg will be played on November 2 or 3, with the second leg taking place a week later.