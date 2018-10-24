Middlesbrough and Sheffield United both failed to move clear at the top of the Championship as they both drew at home on Tuesday.

While Tony Pulis’ table-topping Middlesbrough played out a 0-0 stalemate with Rotherham United, Joe Allen struck late on for Stoke City to peg back the Blades at Bramall Lane.

Jordan Rhodes struck twice as Norwich came from behind to win 2-1 at Carrow Road, lifting Daniel Farke’s side up to fourth in the table.

Birmingham City and Swansea City now sit just one point outside the play-off spots, while Millwall claimed just their second win in 11 games by beating Wigan Athletic.

Queens Park Rangers comfortably saw off Sheffield Wednesday, Tomer Hemed’s 35th-minute opener setting them on the way to a 3-0 victory at home.

It is now three consecutive home games without a goal for Middlesbrough, opening the door for Leeds United and West Brom – who play Ipswich Town and Derby County respectively on Wednesday – to leapfrog them in the table.

Martin Braithwaite and Britt Assombalonga missed the pick of Boro’s chances, with the home side having 20 shots compared to Rotherham’s eight.

For all their domination, though, the hosts had goalkeeper Darren Randolph, in his 400th appearance in club football, to thank for making a key early save to deny Michael Smith.

Sheffield United appeared on course for victory at home when Leon Clarke tucked home in the 70th minute to put Chris Wilder’s side ahead against Stoke.

Stoke boss Gary Rowett watched from the stands having been handed a one-match suspension, and his side were second best for much of the contest.

But Allen came up with a late leveller, the Welsh midfielder converting a low free-kick to snatch a share of the spoils two minutes from time.

The new manager bounce proved to be short-lived at Villa, as Smith saw his side downed by Norwich thanks to Rhodes’ double.

Villa – who had triumphed 1-0 over Swansea City at the weekend – made a good start at Carrow Road, James Chester heading in from a corner in the 19th minute.

But a head injury to Tammy Abraham derailed Villa, and Rhodes took advantage by restoring parity before turning home Marco Stiepermann’s cross to clinch the points.

Josh Windass scored Wigan’s winner against West Brom last time out, but the former Rangers man went from hero to zero on Tuesday.

After Jed Wallace’s own goal put Wigan ahead, Windass failed to double their tally from the spot, hammering over the bar after James Vaughan had been fouled inside the area.

That handed Millwall the initiative – Shaun Williams making no such mistake from 12 yards out before substitute Steve Morison got the winner late on, his goal propelling the hosts out of the bottom three.