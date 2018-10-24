It’s common to see players turned managers at the helm of a club they represented as a player but it’s not so common to see them manage archrivals of the teams they played for. Many managers have done so and we picked out five such renowned managers.

5. MARK HUGHES (Played for Manchester United, managed Manchester city)

Mark Hughes is a product of the Manchester United academy and he had two stints with United during which he played 473 games and scored 163 goals. Hughes also played for Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Southampton, Everton and Blackburn during an illustrious playing career.

Post-retirement, Hughes became a manager and he started his managerial career with the Wales national team before going on to manage Blackburn Rovers. In June 2008, he was appointed the manager of Manchester City, the archrivals of Manchester United whom he had represented for many years as a player.

During his one and a half year stint as Man City manager, he came up against his former manager Alex Ferguson several times and the pair had a strained relation following United’s famous 4-3 win over City in September 2009.

Few days before Hughes was sacked as Man City manager, Ferguson stated – “Nobody here [at Manchester United] thought Mark Hughes would become a manager, never in a million years.”

Hughes has since managed Fulham, Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Southampton.

4. ERNESTO VALVERDE (Played for Espanyol, managing Barcelona)

Barcelona shares an intense rivalry with Real Madrid and the success of both teams, as well as the political history, is the reasons behind this rivalry. However, Barcelona also has a famous rival within the city in Espanyol.

Barcelona’s current manager, Ernesto Valverde, represented Espanyol as a player for two seasons and finished runners-up in the 1988 UEFA Cup with them before immediately joining rivals Barcelona as a player for two seasons.

Valverde started his managerial career with Athletic Bilbao before managing Espanyol for two seasons. In 2007, he lost the final of the UEFA Cup with Espanyol as a manager also. After managing Olympiacos, Villarreal and Valencia, Valverde Barcelona as manager ahead of the 2017/18 season and won the domestic double in his first season with the club.

He has the unique distinction of playing for and managing archrivals.

3. GEORGE GRAHAM (Played for Arsenal, managed Tottenham Hotspur)

George Graham spent almost the entirety of his playing career in England notably playing for Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Aston Villa. The Scott’s best years as a player was his six-year stint with Arsenal during which he won the league and FA Cup.

After retirement, Graham became a manager and he started with Millwall before managing Arsenal for nine years between 1986 and 1995. As Arsenal manager, he won eight trophies including two league titles before he was sacked after it was discovered he accepted an illegal £425,000 payment from a Norwegian agent for the transfer of two players in 1992.

Graham was banned from management for a year for his actions but he returned to manage Leeds United for two years after serving his ban. In 1998, he was appointed the manager of Arsenal’s archrivals Spurs and guided them to a League Cup triumph within five months.

The League Cup was Spurs’ first trophy in nine years but in March 2001, Graham was sacked as Spurs manager for alleged breach of contract. According to the club statement “several written warnings prior to his sacking for giving out what was deemed by the club as being private information”.

Graham hasn’t managed any team after leaving Spurs but it’s unusual that a man who played for and managed Arsenal for many years opted to manage Spurs.

2. LUIS ENRIQUE (Played for Real Madrid, managed Barcelona)

Luis Enrique is one of the very few people to have played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Enrique started his career with Sporting Gijon before moving to Real Madrid in 1991. In 1996, after seeing out his Real Madrid contract, he joined Barcelona on a free transfer and spent eight years there during which he became the club captain.

Enrique won numerous honours with both clubs before retiring in 2004. In 2008, he was appointed the manager of Barcelona B succeeding Pep Guardiola who was appointed the manager of the senior team.

During his playing career, Enrique didn’t feel appreciated by Real Madrid fans and didn’t have great memories with the club according to his own statements. However, when he was appointed the manager of Barcelona B, he said – “I have come home, I finished playing here and now I will start coaching here.”

After leaving Barcelona B in 2011, he managed Roma and Celta Vigo before taking over as the first team manager of Barcelona in 2014. Like Guardiola before him, Enrique won the treble in his first season as manager. By the time he left Barcelona three years later, he won nine trophies.

1. MATT BUSBY (Played for Liverpool & Manchester City, managed Manchester United)

Matt Busby is arguably Manchester United’s greatest ever manager even though they were managed by Alex Ferguson.

He was the manager of Manchester United for nearly 25 years and he won 13 trophies as the club’s manager. Although his tally of trophies was surpassed by Alex Ferguson, Busby created a legacy at the club which is unparalleled.

Manchester United’s team that played under Busby in the late 1950s was nicknamed the Busby Babes because many of the players he fielded were quite young. The team had won league titles in 1956 and 1957 before it lost seven first-team players and three club officials in the Munich tragedy in 1958.

Busby survived the plane crash and rebuilt the team once again. In 1963, they won the FA Cup, in 1965, they won the league title and in 1968 they won their first European Cup.

Although Busby is famous for his tenure as Manchester United manager, he represented both Liverpool and Manchester City as a player. He won the FA Cup with Man City and was captain of Liverpool before his playing career came to an end due to the Second World War.

After the World War, he was offered the assistant coach job at Liverpool but because the club was unwilling to give Busby control over the first team that he wanted, he took the vacant manager’s job at Manchester United. The rest is history.

Honourable mention – Ronald Koeman, Giovanni Trapattoni and Mario Zagallo