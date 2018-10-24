5 times when Jose Mourinho won the ‘war of words’

Jose Mourinho is no stranger to controversy. It follows him everywhere he goes. And whilst the ‘Special One’ is known for his pragmatic tactics and his trophy records, he is equally notorious for his off-the-pitch antics. Known popularly as ‘mind games’, Mourinho has taken on and won several such war of words against his opponents. We at FOX Sports Asia, take a look at 5 such instances.

#1 ‘Specialist in Failure’

One rivalry that will go down in the history books is that of Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger. The two managers were quite opposite to each other in terms of both personality and footballing ideologies. Perhaps then, one can understand why there was more hate than love between the two. Mourinho had targeted his soft-spoken counterpart on several occasions but when he attacked Wenger in February of 2014, there was venom in his words.

During the entire 2013/14 season, Mourinho had downplayed Chelsea’s chances of winning the title, calling them ‘little horses’ during one press conference. However, people were quick to pick up on his analogy, with several claiming this to be a tactic to deflect attention, something the current Manchester United manager is a master in.

Arsene Wenger joined in the conversation, saying that the Portuguese had a ‘fear of failure’, which led Mourinho to reiterate with comments that will be remembered forever- “Am I afraid of failure? He is a specialist in failure. I’m not.”

When the pair met a month later on the occasion of Wenger’s 1000th games in charge, Mourinho beat him 6-0.

#2 Match-fixing manager

Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho met for the first time on October 23, 2016.

The two greeted each other respectfully, smiling and wishing each other luck. However, by the time the match ended, both had long forgotten the niceties. Manchester United had just been thrashed 4-0, with Conte celebrating wildly at each goal, a response which angered Mourinho. And thus started the rivalry between the two.

Fast forward one year and tensions were high in the two camps. Mourinho, as he does best, tried to deflect attention off of him and turn it onto Conte, calling him a clown (for that earlier celebrations). The Italian responded by saying that the Portuguese had ‘senile dementia’, although he truly meant to say amnesia but got lost in translation.

Mourinho was quick to respond, as he stated, “What never happened to me – and will never happen – is to be suspended for match-fixing.” Post the presser, Chelsea went on to lose five of their next seven games in the league and dropped from third to fifth.

#3 Return to Chelsea

“In relation to the Chelsea supporters, this I don’t forget: they were phenomenal,” said Mourinho last May, before his team took on Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final. The three-time Premier League winner was displaying an unusual sense of respect towards his former club, whose fans and manager he had repeatedly berated during the season.

Fast forward six months, Mourinho found himself in the premises of Stamford Bridge again, telling members of the press that he wouldn’t celebrate a goal against his former team.

But this was quite uncharacteristic of the Portuguese, who as mentioned earlier, had been disrespectful towards fans of his ex-club several times. From saying that he was finally at a big club at Manchester United, to calling their manager a clown, Mourinho had not held back.

And in talking about respect for his former employers, Mourinho embarked in the perfect crime. He turned the attention off himself, left the bait for the Chelsea fans to take, and sat in the background. The Blues, in turn, took the bait and booed him when United drew 2-2 against Chelsea.

Instantly, Mourinho became the bigger man with an excellent result on the day and all the talk related to his job under threat had died down. A perfect crime, indeed.

#4 The ‘Real’ Ronaldo

It is no hidden fact that Jose’s relationship with Real Madrid ended on a very bad note. By the end of his third season in charge, Mourinho had lost almost the entire dressing room. He proceeded on to blame the Spanish media as well, saying that he wants to return to a place where people still love him. And hence, Chelsea came back in the picture.

The Portuguese left Madrid physically but his mind was still in the city which hadn’t given him the respect he thought he deserved. So the first thing he decided to do back at Chelsea was to go after one of his ex-colleague.

“I was manager for the first time in the 2000 year but, before that, I was assistant in big clubs and with big managers and coaching the best players in the world, so I was 30 and I was coaching Ronaldo, not this one [Cristiano], the real one, the Brazilian Ronaldo,” said Mourinho to ESPN long ago.

Even when his ties were cut with the club, Mourinho ensured that he had the final word.

#5 Calculated comments

Mourinho courted a lot of controversies when he returned to England for his second stint. The Portuguese re-ignited his feud with several managers and even managed to gain some new enemies!

Along with Mourinho, Manuel Pellegrini arrived in England. The Chilean had been approached by Manchester City to be their new manager, an offer which he accepted. However, throughout the season, Pellegrini, along with several other managers grew tired of Mourinho’s analogy of ‘the little horse’, saying that Chelsea weren’t prepared yet to challenge for the title.

Pellegrini called out the Portuguese in his attempts to divert attention off his team, arguing that Chelsea had spent a little too much to be ‘the little horse’.

Which prompted Mourinho’s reply, “So Chelsea, in this transfer window, generated £23m. It’s easy to understand that this is working with financial fair play, ‘fair’ financial fair play. There are no arguments against that. This is what we’re doing. Others aren’t doing the same.”

The two-time Champions League winner further pointed out at City’s own spendings, remarking that they are a team who don’t care about FFP. And all of a sudden, all the eyes were on City and Pellegrini.