Singapore must get it right for a chance at fifth AFF Suzuki Cup title

Kelvin Leong reckons Fandi Ahmad’s biggest selection dilemma will be who he opts to start at right-back for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

The Lions are Osaka, Japan as part of their final preparations for the regional showpiece event which kicks off with their first Group B game at the SportsHub against Indonesia on November 9.

Along with Indonesia, Singapore must navigate the ‘Group of Death’, also comprising Thailand, Timor-Leste and Philippines.

Fandi Ahmad’s tenure as chief lion tamer has gotten off to a resounding success after three victories and a draw in four international friendlies over the last two months.

Having already named two squads for the four friendly matches, Fandi gave an inkling of who he has in mind for the 23 players to make Singapore’s final AFF Suzuki Cup roster when they return from Osaka.

The goalkeeping position is the most straightforward selection with Hassan Sunny, Izwan Mahbud and Zaiful Nizam jostling to be the main man in between the sticks, while the attack will see experienced heads Shahril Ishak and Khairul Amri battle certain starter Ikhsan Fandi, Khairul Nizam and Iqbal Hussain.

Central midfield seems set to see captain Hariss Harun and Izzdin Shafiq patrol the park with Zulfadhmi Arifin, M. Anumanthan and Jacob Mahler ready to step in when required.

On the wings, Singapore have a wealth of creativity and pace in Gabriel Quak, Adam Swandi, Faris Ramli, Yasir Hanapi and Zulfadhmi Suzliman.

Home United’s tenacious defender Shakir Hamzah has proven his credentials as the Lions’ starting left-back, with Ho Wai Loon providing able cover.

Fandi’s biggest luxury is at central defence where he can opt to rehash the 2012 winning combination of Baihakki Khaizan and Safuwan Baharudin, or go with Irfan Fandi and Safuwan if he looks to build for the future.

That leaves the right-back role as the only question mark for the four-time champions, before they begin their quest for a record-equaling fifth.

Judging by the four friendlies, Young Lions defender Zulqarnaen Suzliman is the likely starter but in a tournament that stretches over two months, there has to be more than one contender to freshen things up.

In comes the trio of Nazrul Nazari, Madhu Mohana and Faritz Hameed. All three have their strengths and weaknesses but the commonality is experience.

Fandi seems to be on the same page, having left Faritz at home for the 2-1 win in Phnom Penh against Cambodia, to take a closer look at Madhu and Nazrul.

All three are in Osaka for the training camp and with Fandi set to name his final 23-man squad on their return from the Land of the Rising Sun, something has got to give.

Nazrul has had a stop-start campaign for Hougang United due to injury but still managed two assists in 16 appearances for his club. His speed and ability to race down flank will be a good counter-attacking option against the likes of Philippines and Thailand.

For Tampines Rovers man Madhu, his versatility at centre-back and right-back provides the ‘Phil Neville’ utility-man solution for a lengthy tournament. The former Woodlands Wellington star also possesses a long-throw which will add another dimension to the Lions set-pieces.

Then comes Protectors wing-back Faritz. After a season which saw his team crowned AFC Cup ASEAN champions, the man has it in him to defend and overlap with equal ease. A plus point was his return of six goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

So for Fandi to guide the Lions to a potential fifth regional title, the Singapore icon has a decision to make on who he thinks is right for the only role up for grabs in his starting lineup.

Who will be your pick at right-back for the Group B opener against Indonesia?

Faritz Hameed (Home United)

Nazrul Nazari (Hougang United)

Madhu Mohana (Tampines Rovers)

Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Young Lions)

