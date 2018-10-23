Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the all-time greats of the beautiful game and throughout his illustrious career, he has set numerous records. However, these five records held by the Portuguese ace may never be broken.

#1. Most goals for Real Madrid – 450 goals

In nine seasons, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals in only 438 games for Real Madrid with a goals-to-games ratio of 1.03 to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Before Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer for the Los Blancos was Raul who scored 323 goals in 741 games. Ronaldo breezed past Raul’s record and has a lead of 127 goals.

Among the current players, the highest goalscorer for Real after Ronaldo is Karim Benzema who has 197 goals for the club in 422 games. Benzema is 30-years-old and it is unlikely that he will score more than double his current tally before he retires or leaves the club.

#2. Most goals in a single Champions League campaign – 17

Before the 2013/14 season, the record for most goals in a Champions League campaign was shared by José Altafini and Lionel Messi when they scored 14 goals in 1962/63 and 2011/12 respectively.

In the 2013/14 season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 17 goals for Real Madrid as they won the La Decima. He also scored 16 goals in 2015/16 and 15 goals in 2017/18 to take the top three spots in the all-time record.

A team can play a maximum of 13 games in the current format of the Champions League and it would take something special from a player to score more than 17 goals in a Champions League season.

#3. Most international goals for a European nation – 85 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 85 goals in 154 games for Portugal which is the second highest number of goals anyone has scored at the international level after Ali Daei’s tally of 109 goals for Iran.

Ronaldo hasn’t retired from international duty and he has scored 48 goals in his previous 53 games for Portugal. Given his improved form in recent years, he could surpass Ali Daei’s tally before he retires.

For European countries, the second highest active goalscorer after Ronaldo is David Villa who has 59 goals for Spain and he may not play for them again. Among all the active players, the next highest after Ronaldo is India’s Sunil Chhetri who has 65 goals.

#4. Scoring more than 10 Champions League goals in 7 consecutive seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo has excelled in the Champions League and was the catalyst to Real Madrid winning four titles in the last five years. The Portuguese forward is the all-time leading goalscorer in the tournament’s history with 121 goals in only 158 games.

Ronaldo has scored the bulk of his Champions Leauge goals with Real Madrid and he achieved that by scoring more than 10 goals in seven consecutive seasons. If he can score 10 or more goals for Juventus this season, then he will have done so for the eighth season running.

In the tournament’s history, no player other than Ronaldo has scored more than 10 goals in two consecutive seasons.

#5. Scoring at least 50 goals for 6 consecutive seasons while playing in a Top-5 European league

Lionel Messi has scored 91 goals in a calendar year and 73 goals in a season but even he has never scored more than 50 goals in all competitions for any team in Europe’s Top 5 leagues. In fact, he has scored 50 or more goals in only three consecutive seasons.

Between the 2010/11 and 2015/16 season, Ronaldo scored 53, 60, 55, 51, 61 and 51 goals respectively. In total, he scored 331 goals during this period in only 313 games.

To give an idea of how difficult this feat is, Mohamed Salah scored only 44 goals at the end of his spectacular 2017/18 season. Therefore, it’s quite an achievement to score 50 goals in one season but to do so in six consecutive seasons is mindblowing.