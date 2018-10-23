5 players who don’t deserve to win the Ballon d’Or

It is that time of the year when people are mainly interested in how things are faring up with the Ballon d’Or. The air this year is whispering something that hasn’t been uttered in the last 10 years.

This year, we might finally witness someone not named Ronaldo or Lionel Messi win the Ballon d’Or. While Luka Modric is the favourite to lift the accolade, here are 5 players who don’t deserve to be considered for it…

#5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid / France)

🇫🇷🙌 @Benzema netted decisive goals on the road to the Decimotercera and is one of eight madridistas nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or! Watch his best goals in 2018! 👇 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 16, 2018

How this man made it to the 30-man shortlist is beyond anyone. Not only has he been somewhat exiled from the French team – which means that he didn’t play in the World Cup – he was also atrocious for the Galacticos last season.

He scored 12 goals in 47 games last season and has been equally frustrating this season with just 5 goals from 12 games.

#4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid / Spain)

😡 Sergio Ramos was NOT happy with young Sergio Reguilon in training! 😲 Should better be expected from the Real Madrid captain? pic.twitter.com/7ixzSbSfkU — Goal UK (@GoalUK) October 22, 2018

This is a controversial choice but one that has to be pointed out. Sergio Ramos is regarded as not only one of the best of his era but also one of the greatest of all time.

The Spain captain has a tendency to play at his optimum level in the big games but he makes way too many errors and is also prone to be aligned with the dark side of the game.

#3 Paul Pogba (Manchester United / France)

Though game, we keep focused and on to the next @ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/8q9VHNHkNQ — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 20, 2018

Paul Pogba was instrumental to France’s success at the World Cup. Even then, however, he was outshone by his midfield partner N’Golo Kante in almost every game.

His club form, meanwhile, hasn’t been anywhere near to what one would expect from a player that cost his team €100 million. His manager himself hasn’t been shy to point out the flaws in his game openly.

#2 Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona / Uruguay)



As it’s half-time in the Arsenal Leicester match, let us remind you of the time Luis Suarez scored a goal and screamed like R2-D2 while celebrating. 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/zqO4m3jyZk — Oddschecker (@Oddschecker) October 22, 2018

When Luis Suarez is at his best, there is perhaps no number 9 better than him. However, right now, even some quarters of the fans don’t want him to be a starter at the club.

He might have scored 31 goals in all competitions last season but couldn’t inspire Uruguay at the World Cup and hasn’t been able to pick up his form either.

#1 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain / Brazil)

The reason why he left Barcelona was to become the main man at PSG and have a better shot at winning the Ballon d’Or somewhere down the line. However, his first year with the Parisiens hasn’t been all that great.

He failed to inspire his team in the Champions League and then couldn’t bring success to Brazil at the World Cup. Despite scoring 28 goals from 30 games last season and 11 in as many so far this season, he shouldn’t be considered for this prestigious title.