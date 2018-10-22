5 footballers who think Ronaldo is better than Messi

One of the most repetitive debates of the last decade has been the evaluation of Messi and Ronaldo. The pair has dominated proceedings the world of football and the fact that they have won all of the last 10 Ballon d’Ors is a testament to their superiority over the rest.

For some, the Argentine is the better player and for others, the Portugal captain stands above him – and here are five footballers who are of the latter school of thought…

#5 Mateo Kovacic

“He is very funny, likes to joke, and of course he enjoys a special status, he is the best player in the world!”

This was what Mateo Kovacic told the media after he joined Real Madrid. The Croat was signed in 2015 and was introduced to his new team-mates by compatriot Luka Modric.

Ronaldo, apparently, made jokes to him in Italian and eased him into the dressing room environment.

#4 Roberto Carlos

When former Brazil left-back Roberto Carlos was asked of his opinion on who the best player in the world was, he simply used the Ballon d’Or as a testament to Ronaldo’s superiority over Lionel Messi.

“Cristiano has worked to improve. When you talk about the Ballon d’Or or any other prize, it’s not just any person who votes, it’s people who know football, who follow the stats of the players and pick the best in the world,” Carlos stated.

#3 Federico Bernardeschi

It is only natural for team-mates to sing praises of their own – and that is exactly what Bernardeschi did here. Speaking on the famous/infamous debate, he stated that he always considered Ronaldo as the best and prefers him over Messi due to his personality.

“We all know Ronaldo the player and personally I’ve always considered him the best in the world,” he said.

“I’ve always preferred him to Messi. What I’ve discovered is that he’s an exceptional person, a humble lad with extraordinary personality which he transmits to everyone. It’s infectious. It’s in that regard that I’ve always preferred him to Messi.”

#2 Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine coached Ronaldo for over two years and knows everything there is to know about the Portugal star. When he was asked about who the best player in the world is, he was quick to respond in the favour of the former Manchester United star.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the best,” Zidane said. “People can say what they like about Cristiano Ronaldo, but in his heart he’s a good person. Messi is the rival and that rivalry is great for the footballing spectacle, it’s what the fans want to see.”

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

And finally, the man himself. For some people, this might be his arrogance speaking but beneath the veneer of haughtiness lies astounding self-belief that the Portuguese possesses.

After winning the last year to draw level with Lionel Messi, the former Sporting starlet openly claimed to be the best player not only in this time but in the history of football.

“I’m the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones,” he said.

He then went on to label the aspects which he possessed and where he is better than the rest, going as far as stating that there is not a footballer more complete than him.

“I respect everyone’s preferences, but I’ve never seen anyone better than me. I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can. There’s no player more complete than me. I play well with both feet, I’m quick, powerful, good with the head, I score goals, I make assists. There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there’s no-one more complete than me.”