5 managers who can replace Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid

Perhaps uncharacteristically, Real Madrid have started the season on a terrible note. The Galacticos are without a win in their last five matches and have also lost five across all competitions. Moreover, this iteration of Los Blancos also set a club record for ‘Minutes gone without scoring’, extending over eight hours! As a result, the job of new boss Julen Lopetegui is under threat, just twelve games into the season.

We at FOX Sports Asia, take a look at 5 candidates likely to replace the Spaniard if he is indeed sacked.

#5 Jose Mourinho

The most surprising name being thrown around to take over as Real Madrid head coach is Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese is currently employed by Manchester United but has himself faced uncertainty over his job security in the recent weeks. As a result, Los Blancos hierarchy is considering a move to bring him back to the Bernabeu, according to several reports.

Mourinho, of course, is not a stranger to the Bernabeu, having coached Madrid from 2010-13. During his stay at the capital club, Mourinho won the league and the cup on one occasion each. However, it all unravelled during the Portuguese’s infamous ‘third season’ with a complete breakdown in communications between him and his players.

As it stands, Mourinho is unlikely to take over the coaching position from Lopetegui. However, things could turn out to be very, very interesting if he is indeed let go by Manchester United in the coming weeks.

#4 Albert Celades

While poaching Mourinho from Manchester United may prove tough for Madrid, there might be an easier option right under their noses.

Albert Celades joined the Real Madrid coaching team this summer, as the assistant coach to under-fire Julen Lopetegui. Celades had been coaching the Spanish U21 for the past four years. During this time, he looked after the likes of Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio, both of whom are currently employed with Real Madrid.

Celades will become a likely option to take over the Madrid hot seat if and when Julen Lopetegui is sacked. However, the Spaniard himself may decide to leave his position and follow his friend out the doors of the Bernabeu.

#3 Arsene Wenger

Will the coming months see the return of Les Professeur to coaching. Yes, according to several sources.

Arsene Wenger finally stepped down as the manager of Arsenal FC after twenty-two years, before the start of this season. The Frenchman led the Gunners to three Premier League titles during his time as a manager but is currently without a job.

As a result, Los Blancos may be interested in bringing him on board. Wenger is one of the most consistent managers of all time, a certain quality which Madrid are lacking at the moment.

However, Madrid are not the only club in pursuit of the Frenchman, with several sources suggesting that Bayern Munich are eyeing him as well, should they decide to sack Niko Kovac.

#2 Antonio Conte

The most high-profile name being linked with the hot seat of Bernabeu is that of Antonio Conte. The Italian has been out of a job since parting ways with Chelsea before the start of the season.

However, several reports are coming in, claiming that Conte has already agreed to become the next head coach of Real Madrid. At least, verbally.

The Italian is a master tactician, as shown during his stints at Chelsea, Juventus, and the Italian national team, and could bring about some much-needed changes at Madrid. Both Chelsea and Juventus went on remarkable winning runs during Conte’s reign, something the Galacticos are in much need of at the moment.

There could, however, be some snags in the negotiation, with the Italian yet to agree to his terms of release with Chelsea. And this in itself, may prompt Madrid to look elsewhere.

#1 Santiago Solari

It is a difficult task bringing in a high-profile manager mid-season. And so, often clubs look inwards to fill out the position.

Hence, the number one candidate to replace Lopetegui at Madrid right now is Santiago Solari. The Spaniard is currently the coach of Madrid’s ‘B’ team- Real Madrid Castilla and has helped many young players make the transition to the first team. A former player himself, Solari has been under Madrid’s employment since 2013, and would hence know all about how the club operates.

Several sources, along with Marca, report that Solari is Madrid’s prefered candidate to take over as the head coach. More so, the Spaniard himself hinted that he might be doing so recently, when he told the reporters, “We are all here to help the club and even more so in difficult times.”

Solari’s relative inexperience at the top level won’t trouble Madrid. After all, the last coach to make the switch from Castilla to the first team was Zinedine Zidane, under whom Los Blancos won three straight Champions League titles.