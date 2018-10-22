He is the greatest goalkeeper of this generation, but who are the top three goalkeepers in business today according to legendary Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Buffon?

2006 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gigi Buffon was recently quizzed on his choices for the best goalkeepers in the world and this was his reply. “The best goalkeepers right now? I’ll have to say three names and forget one hundred,” he said.

And then Buffon went on and named the three who according to him are the best under the bar at the moment.

3. DAVID DE GEA (Manchester United, Spain)

Manchester United and Spain custodian De Gea might be going through a rough patch at the moment, but his ability and potential are beyond question. Despite having an underwhelming season, the 27-year-old Spaniard was still named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI e Gea beating off fierce competition from Buffon himself, Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas and Marc-Andre ter Stegen to be selected in the side. United stopper collected 18 Premier League clean sheets in 2017-18 winning the Golden Glove award for the first time in his career.

2. JAN OBLAK (Atletico Madrid, Slovenia)

Oblak’s stats speak for himself. Since 2014-15, he has kept more clean sheets (72) than goals conceded (71). His highest number of clean sheets came during the 2015-16 season when he managed 24 and only let in 18 goals. Last season, the Slovenian kept Atletico Madrid at the top end of the table conceding just 22 goals and keeping 22 clean sheets. And he is still only 25 years old.

1. MANUEL NEUER (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)

No surprises here really. Who other than Germany’s No 1 to top this list! Going down to an injury in the buildup to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Neuer returned in time for the tournament but saw his team crash out in the most disastrous of fashions. With a World Cup and UEFA Champions League apiece and a number of domestic crowns in Germany, the 23-year-old has won almost everything that there is to be won in world football.