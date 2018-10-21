FIFA 19: 5 players with the potential to compete with Messi and Ronaldo

Since FIFA 19 has come out, gamers and football fans alike have been trying to find the perfect mix to make their Ultimate Team (FUT) squads stick as well as have the perfect season in career mode.

There is no question that plenty of work has gone into the in-game analysis by EA Sports this year, and the same is evident when you try and make it big in career mode. While doing so, of course, one of the biggest questions is regarding which players you should have in your kitty and promote. In real life, it looks quite simple to be able to choose between the plethora of talent at your disposal, but career mode ensures that all these fallacies are wiped out pretty quickly.

Which players, then, should one look for to give you the best output in the long run? Apart from the quintessential superstars in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, there are a few other players you can count on to make it big in career mode with the right kind of management and surroundings to succeed.

In such a situation, the potential rating of a player is of utmost importance. So here then, are the players with the highest potential in FIFA 19 career mode:

5. David De Gea (Country: Spain, Club: Manchester United, Potential: 93)

Few players demand the kind of respect that De Gea does both on and off the field. The Spaniard has become a mainstay at Manchester United owing to his tremendous commitment as well as sensational shot-stopping ability.

His real-life qualities have been replicated in FIFA 19 too, and he remains the highest rated goalkeeper in the game at 91. What is more interesting however, is that his potential rating as per career mode is a very impressive 93, keeping him up there with some of the best in the business. So if you’re looking to promote a keeper at the highest level, David’s your man.

4. Leroy Sane (Country: Germany, Club: Manchester City, Potential: 93)

Leroy Sane finds himself in illustrious company when it comes to FIFA 19 career mode, and is among the highest potential players in the game. Sane is just 22 years of age and has plenty to offer, with his pace and dribbling on the flanks some of his most impressive attributes.

The German provides a whole lot else to your squad too, and is a sure-shot success in the future if managed right. With a potential rating of 93, he is capable of scaring off some of the best players while giving you the best output you can find. Definitely a must have in the long run.

3. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Country: Italy, Club: AC Milan, Potential:93)

There is a reason AC Milan have absolutely no interest in selling Gianluigi Donnarumma at the moment, and it is evident to all watching the game that the Italian is destined for greatness if he proceeds in the right manner.

Donnarumma may have only managed an overall rating of 82 in FIFA 19, but we are more interested in his career mode potential which is up there with the greatest at 93. His age is the biggest factor in all this, because at just 19, he has more to give than most talented players in this category. His growth in the game is incredible, and potential growth is highest all around, making him the perfect candidate to be in it for the long haul.

2. Paulo Dybala (Country: Argentina, Club: Juventus, Potential:94)

It is no surprise that when you’re discussing some of the game’s best young players, Paulo Dybala somehow finds himself in the argument.

The Argentine has often been labelled the next ‘Messi’, and has proven his worth to Juventus time and time again, and even FIFA 19 has recognized those efforts. His potential rating is a mammoth 94, putting him joint with Ronaldo and Messi right up there. When you’re that high up, it would be a no-brainer for any manager to pick up the pacy attacking midfielder and turn him into an absolute beast in the future. Without a second thought, Dybala needs to be up there with your best options in career mode.

1. Kylian Mbappe (Country: France, Club: Paris Saint-Germain, Potential:95)

The hottest property in European football at the moment is Kylian Mbappe. There are no two ways about it. The Frenchman has become an International icon at the tender age of 19, and is destined for greatness if he can keep his head. His performance at the World Cup shut up any critics that he might have had, and winning the biggest tournament was proof of his hard work and ability.

It is this hunger to keep on winning that keeps him top of the potential charts in FIFA 19 career mode, with an astonishing rating of 95. Mbappe has pretty much done the impossible by beating both Ronaldo and Messi to the throne and another good season could see him possibly go higher. Picking him up early gives scope to make him the best overall player in the game, so its important you keep this kid on speed dial.