Jack Marriott’s winner pushed Derby into the Championship play-off places and prevented Sheffield United from moving top of the table.

Sheffield United missed out on the chance to return to the top of the Championship table as Jack Marriott’s 77th-minute strike halted their winning run and earned Derby County a 2-1 success.

Chris Wilder’s side had won each of their previous four league games, but saw Middlesbrough move above them on goal difference following a victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

The Blades fell behind at Pride Park after 18 seconds as Craig Bryson put Derby ahead from a Marriott assist, only to level prior to the break through Chris Basham.

However, Marriott guided Craig Forsyth’s left-wing cross into the far corner of the net with 13 minutes remaining to ensure Derby claimed all three points.

Frank Lampard’s men had gone ahead before a Sheffield United player even touched the ball as they attacked straight from kick-off and scored when Marriott teed up Bryson to place a shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Sheffield United equalised four minutes before the interval, though, Basham sweeping in after a good run from John Fleck.

However, Derby were rewarded for their second-half pressure when Marriott used his shin to divert Forsyth’s delivery home 13 minutes from time.