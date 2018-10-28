3 reasons why Ronaldo doesn’t deserve to win Ballon d’Or

With the Ballon d’Or gala only a few days away, the focus is already on the most prestigious honour for an individual player. Being a World Cup year, there is something different about this year than the others.

Ronaldo is always the hot favourite but this time, there is a good chance that he won’t win it. Putting it bluntly, here are three reasons why the reigning Ballon d’Or holder shouldn’t win the prestigious honour.

#3 Poor La Liga

One of the reasons why the Galacticos couldn’t defend their La Liga crown in the last season was due to not scoring goals and picking up points in the early part of the season. The Portuguese was suffering from terrible form in the first half of the 2017-18 season and Madrid eventually lost the league by a mammoth 17 points.

While it would be completely wrong to put the blame on him – he ended up with 26 goals from 27 league games – his early season quagmire ultimately buried the Bernabeu outfit even before the completion began properly.

#2 Poor World Cup

After La Liga came the World Cup. This was the first time the Portuguese entered the biggest sporting event in the world as the European champions for both club and country and had the opportunity to stamp his name in eternity by going close to lifting the title.

However, the Portugal captain had only one brilliant game, which was against Spain in Portugal’s first game of the tournament. Ronaldo’s hattrick helped his team to a 3-3 draw against mighty Spain but that is the only game in the tournament where he was truly good.

After somehow qualifying for the round of 16, Ronaldo couldn’t inspire his team to the quarter-final and bowed out of the competition in the second round itself.

#1 Luka Modric

When it comes to winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, Ronaldo’s goals were undoubtedly the most important aspect for the Galacticos. It is definitely the main reason for the Blancos to lift their third unprecedented Champions League title.

However, Luka Modric was also an essential cog in the Merengues’ victorious run. The Bernabeu outfit would have struggled has it not been for the smooth chemistry between the Croat and the Portuguese.

Safe to say, Modric’s presence unlocked the best of Ronaldo. And then, the Croatia captain inspired his country to the final of the World Cup and ended up being the tournament’s best player, which is why this should be his year – and not Ronaldo’s.