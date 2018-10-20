Reports: Real Madrid line up Antonio Conte to replace under-fire Julen Lopetegui

It has only been a few months since Julen Lopetegui was stunningly removed from the position of the Spanish National team coach, due to the fact that he had agreed to become the new Real Madrid manager. However, the Spaniard hasn’t had it easy in his early days at the Bernabeu with reports coming in that Los Blancos have already lined up a replacement in Antonio Conte!

For Julen Lopetegui and Real Madrid, the season so far has been far from ideal. The Galacticos have already lost twice in the league, and are on a winless run of four matches. Moreover, defeats in the UEFA Champions League and the Super Cup have also contributed towards Madrid’s horrid start.

If reports are to be believed, then the Madrid hierarchy has already grown weary of Lopetegui’s reign. They have, in turn, made contact with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to take up the job at the Bernabeu.

Conte has been without a club since leaving Chelsea at the start of the season. The Blues parted ways with the Italian due to poor results and replaced him with compatriot Maurizio Sarri. However, it seems that Conte won’t be out of a job for long, with Real Madrid very interested in taking him on board.

Moreover, additional reports suggest that there is already an agreement in place between the two parties, with Conte’s appointment depending upon Lopetegui’s sacking. However, there might be a little snag in the proceedings with the Italian still trying to negotiate his terms of release with Chelsea. Moreover, Conte’s appointment could have lasting repercussions on Madrid’s transfer dealings, especially with the Italian’s ex-colleague Eden Hazard in the mix.

If appointed, the Italian will bring with himself both club and international pedigree, having won league and cup titles with both Chelsea and Juventus, as well as, achieving a quarterfinal finish with Italy during UEFA Euro 2016.

