A heroic moment from the sidelines was witnessed during added time in a recent African Cup of Nations qualifier match between hosts Tunisia and Niger as the Tunisian team doctor helped revive the visiting side’s defender who had collapsed.

With Tunisia defending a one-goal margin just as full-time was about to be signalled, suddenly Niger’s defender Bureima Katakore collapsed on the pitch and immediately was unresponsive, prompting the referee to put the halt on the proceedings and summon the first aid medical team.

However, with the situation a serious one with time very much a factor, Tunisia’s team doctor Souheil Chemli approached and lent a hand, once the player was put on the sideline.

After a few moments of helping out, the player was revived and immediately taken to the hospital for further treatment.

A few more minutes of not being able to restore the player’s consciousness could have led to dire consequences if not for the timely intervention of Tunisia team doctor, Dr Chemli.

Now that’s what you can also consider a FINE SAVE.