5 footballers who have lost their charisma

Football is not just a game, it is an art form; wherein those who play it express themselves via their mind and feet. Some players are more grit than elegance while some others are just pure magic. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, they exude an aura of charisma that not many footballers possess. However, there is also another category of players who oozed charisma but have somewhat lost it in the last few years. We at FOX Sports Asia take a look at 5 such players.

#5 Mario Gotze (Borussia Dortmund)

During his first stint at Dortmund, Gotze was regarded as one of the finest prospects for Germany for years to come. However, after a move to Bayern, things have gone downhill for the German. The midfield maestro failed to seal a place in the starting eleven over the course of his stay in Bavaria and as a result, was granted a move back to ex-club Borussia Dortmund.

While he may be back at Ruhr, Gotze has just made a sub appearance under new manager Lucien Favre in the league along with one start in the Champions League – and that is despite the fact that he has been fit so far this season.

#4 Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)

Morata was one of the hottest prospects in Europe after he had a great season with Juventus. Real Madrid bought him back from Turin and he scored 20 goals from 43 games in his first season back with the Merengues.

It was a great return considering that the former Juventus star didn’t start many games for Los Blancos with most of his goals being crucial for his club. Due to a lack of game time, Morata forced a move to Chelsea in an attempt to be a starter and earn more minutes.

Unfortunately, things haven’t gone his way as he is now finding it hard to displace Olivier Giroud from the starting spot. The Spaniard has only 18 goals from 59 games in his Chelsea career and is far from the player his potential promised.

#3 Angel di Maria (Paris Saint Germain)

Di Maria was an essential cog in Real Madrid’s 2013-14 Champions League-winning season. In fact, he was the man of the match in that final against Atletico Madrid and finished that season with 22 assists and 7 goals from 45 games; in the Champions League and La Liga combined.

Post that, he was incredibly sold to Manchester United and he hasn’t been the same player ever since. After a failed season with the Red Devils, he was transferred to PSG, where he still plies his trade under the shadow of bigger stars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

#2 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

Another player who fell from grace after moving away from Real Madrid was Mesut Ozil. The Galacticos – to the dismay of many fans – sold him to accommodate Gareth Bale, despite Ozil being a clear fan favourite.

Ozil joined Arsenal as a result, and despite some signs of promise, hasn’t really reached a level of consistency which was expected from him. While the German may have 50 Premier League assists in 141 games to create the record of the fastest player to do so, he has failed to deliver under new coach Unai Emery thus far and has no assists yet this season.

#1 Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)

Alexis Sanchez was let go to Manchester United in exchange for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a deal that, with each passing day, feels like a masterstroke by Arsenal. The Chilean scored 80 goals for the Gunner’s in 166 games in all competition but has failed to live up the hype at the Old Trafford.

Indeed, with just one goal from seven games this season thus far – and four goals in his 25 games for the Red Devils overall – it can be safely concluded that the former Barcelona man isn’t the player that he once was.