No friendly match planned between India and Netherlands, AIFF confirms

These past few days have been full of excitement and uncertainty for the fans of Indian football after it came to light that the Blue Tigers might be facing the Netherlands in an international friendly. The two teams had signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ recently, making this match well within the realms of possibility. However, since then, the reports have been identified as false, with no such event planned for the near future.

Two days ago, the Indian football following on social media went berserk. The reason for this sudden burst of excitement was caused by a widely circulated screenshot, which suggested that the Indian football team might be playing the Dutch football team during the next international break. The screenshot in question depicted a translated page, providing information about this ‘friendly’ fixture.

Needless to say, the football following fanbase in India immediately demanded answers regarding the situation. Some even argued that this might indeed be true, with the two nations signing an agreement recently.

However, since then, the reports have been classified as fraudulent by the All India Football Federation.

“We have an association with the Dutch federation, but this is not something that has come up. I don’t know which publication did this, but we were never contacted for the confirmation,” a senior official told FOX Sports Asia.

The association between the two football federations was made official earlier this year, with the signing of a MoU. The contents of the agreement weren’t revealed exclusively to the public. However, AIFF President Praful Patel did take to Twitter to reveal some key areas which would benefit from the agreement, namely youth development and Women’s football.