Big names missing from Thailand’s provisional 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup squad

Thailand Head Coach Milovan Rajevac has named a 29-man provisional squad for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

As expected, all four overseas-based players – Kawin Thamsatchanan, Teerasil Dangda, Theerathon Bunmanthan and Chanathip Songkrasin – have been rested with the 2019 Asian Cup in mind.

Buriram United have the most number of players in the team with six while Bangkok United have five.

Traditional Thai League giants Muangthong United only have one representative in Adisak Kraisorn as Sarach Yooyen, Adisorn Promrak, Peerapat Notchaiya, Chenrop Samphaodi and Charyl Chappuis have failed to make the squad.

The War Elephants will be looking to defend the title for a third consecutive tournament after winning the previous two editions in 2014 and 2016.

Thailand provisional squad for 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup

Goalkeepers: Siwarak Tedsungnoen (Buriram United), Chatchai Budprom and Saranon Anuin (Chiangrai United), Kwanchai Suklom (Prachuap)

Defenders: Mika Chunuonsee, Manuel Bihr (Bangkok United), Suphan Thongsong (Suphanburi), Sasalak Haiprakhon, Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Pansa Hemviboon (Buriram United), Marco Ballini (Chainat Hornbill), Philip Roller (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol), Chalermpong Kerdkaew (Nakhon Ratchasima), Kevin Deeromram (Port FC)

Midfielders: Anon Amornlerdsak, Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat (Bangkok Glass), Sumanya Purisai, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Pokklaw Anan (Bangkok United), Ratthanakorn Maikami (Buriram United), Nurul Sriyankem and Pakorn Prempak (Port FC)

Forwards: Chananan Pombuppha (Suphanburi), Supachai Jaided (Buriram United), Adisak Kraisorn (Muangthong United), Mongkol Tossakrai (Police Tero)

