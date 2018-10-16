Bolt offered two-year deal by European club, says agent

Usain Bolt’s quest for a professional contract has taken another twist after his agent revealed a European side has offered him a deal.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt, who retired from the track in 2017, is currently on trial with Australian side Central Coast Mariners as he bids to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

The 32-year-old scored twice on his first start in Friday’s friendly against Macarthur South West United to stake his claim for an offer ahead of the Mariners’ A-League campaign beginning this weekend.

Tony Rallis, who is representing Bolt while he is in Australia, has now said that a European side with ambitions of playing in the Champions League have offered him a deal.

“There is a club in Europe that has offered Bolt a two-year deal, they have been taken over by new owners who have aspirations of Champions League football,” he told ESPN.

Speaking after Bolt’s two-goal display on Friday, Mariners’ chief executive Shaun Mielekamp stressed that “it was too early to tell” if the club would offer him a full-time deal.