Jose Mourinho is a difficult man to please and some present superstars didn’t get their fair share of chances to prove themselves when they worked under the Manchester United manager. However, they went on to enjoy the best years of their career so far after moving away from Mourinho.

#5. MEMPHIS DEPAY

Memphis Depay was signed by Jose Mourinho’s predecessor Louis van Gaal. However, he didn’t enjoy a great debut season at Manchester United. The following season, when Jose Mourinho took over, Memphis had the chance to start afresh.

However, the Dutch international was restricted to one start in a league cup match against Northampton Town and seven substitute appearances in the league and Europea League combined. Those seven appearances as a substitute are quite misleading as Memphis totalled just 79 minutes which brings his average time on the field as a sub to around 11 minutes!

In January 2017, Memphis was sold to Olympique Lyon and he found a new lease of life in France. He has racked up 28 goals and 26 assists in 80 games for Lyon and also made a successful return to the national team setup. Memphis is now an integral part of the rebuilding process in the Netherlands national team and he has scored seven goals in his previous 14 appearances for the Oranje.

#4. LEONARDO BONUCCI

During the most recent transfer window, Manchester United were desperately seeking a new centre-back and Leonardo Bonucci was one of many players linked with the club. Ironically, it was their current boss who had once sold Bonucci.

Mourinho took charge of Inter Milan in 2008 and 21-year-old Bonucci was brought back to the club in the same summer. However, he was immediately loaned to Treviso playing in Serie B.

After the Italian’s spell on loan, he returned to Inter but was deemed surplus to requirements as Mourinho already had Lúcio, Walter Samuel, Iván Córdoba and Marco Materazzi as centre-back options. However, all four players were in their thirties and slowly edging towards retirement.

Instead, Bonucci was used as a part of the deal that brought Diego Milito and Thiago Motta to Inter. And due to a co-ownership deal, he was immediately transferred to Serie A side Bari from Genoa.

A year later, Bonucci signed for Juventus and soon established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world while picking up one trophy after another. He was named in the FIFPro World XI in 2017, was also named in the Serie A Team of the Year thrice. He was crowned the Serie A Footballer of the Year in 2015/16.

#3. ROMELU LUKAKU

Romelu Lukaku was signed by Chelsea in 2011 and sent on loan to West Brom for the 2012/13 season, during which he scored 17 goals in 35 league games. His tally for the season was the sixth highest in the league.

Chelsea appointed Mourinho as their new manager ahead of the 2013/14 season and Lukaku played in two league games at the beginning of the season before missing the decisive penalty in the shootout of the 2013 UEFA Super Cup.

On the final day of the 2013 summer transfer window, he was loaned out to Everton as Mourinho signed the veteran Samuel Eto’o to compete with Fernando Torres and Demba Ba. At the end of the season, Lukaku scored 15 league goals which were more than the number of goals scored by Eto’o (12), Torres (11) and Ba (8) in all competitions!

Chelsea switched all three strikers a year later for Diego Costa, Loic Remy, and Didier Drogba. However, Lukaku still did not get his chance. Instead, the Belgian striker was sold to Everton where he flourished, scoring 87 goals in 166 games across four seasons.

#2. MOHAMED SALAH

Chelsea signed Mohamed Salah in January 2014 amidst interest from Liverpool. The Egyptian had scored against the Blues in the Champions League that season and he arrived in England with a lot of expectations. However, he served mostly as a backup to Eden Hazard, Willian and Andre Schurrle.

Salah started only six games by the end of the 2013/14 season but he scored twice and assisted once in 12 games across all competitions. The following season he continued to be the fourth choice winger and after starting just four games halfway through the season, he left Chelsea on loan to Fiorentina. He impressed for the Serie A side and found the back of the net nine times in half a season.

The Egyptian was loaned again to Roma for the 2015/16 season when the Portuguese was still in charge. After an impressive season, he signed for the club permanently even though Mourinho was sacked as Chelsea manager before the permanent transfer. That being said, Salah did seek opportunities in Italy because he didn’t get enough chances at Chelsea when Mourinho was in charge.

After the 2016/17 season, Salah returned to the Premier League with Liverpool, the club that he was close to joining before Chelsea swooped in, and had a record-breaking season.

#1. KEVIN DE BRUYNE

Kevin De Bruyne was the architect of Manchester City’s record-breaking 2017/18 season during which they racked up an unprecedented 100 points in the Premier League. De Bruyne scored 12 goals and assisted 21 more in 2017/18 and was named Manchester City’s Player of the Year. He only missed out on the Premier League and PFA Player of the Year because of Mo Salah’s unbelievable season.

The Belgian is considered one of the best in the world right now but back in 2014, he was let go by Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

De Bruyne returned to Chelsea ahead of the 2013/14 season following an excellent season on loan at Werder Bremen. The Belgian had an offer to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer as Mario Gotze’s replacement but Mourinho convinced him to stay at Chelsea promising him that he would get his chances.

Halfway into the 2013/14 season, De Bruyne started just five games for the Blues and opted to join Wolfsburg in the January transfer window. Moreover, the Belgian was publicly accused by Mourinho of having a bad attitude and denied a transfer once again, to Dortmund.

It was his brilliant performances for Wolfsburg that prompted Manchester City to sign him in 2015 for a then club record fee. He went on to deliver nothing short of the Premier League itself.